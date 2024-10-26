Orioles could be in danger of losing Corbin Burnes to AL East rival
The Baltimore Orioles have one of the best young cores in the league, but a large majority of their talent are position players. Their pitching staff doesn't have the prospect talent that the lineup has, so when they went out and acquired an ace like Corbin Burnes before this season, it was seen as a huge move.
Burnes was exactly what the Orioles thought he would be when they acquired him: an ace. But he was also a rental. Burnes is set to enter unrestricted free agency this offseason with many speculating that he will be the most sought-after pitcher on the market.
The Orioles have been heavily linked to bringing him back this offseason, but with how steep his price tag is set to be, you just never really know until the contract is signed.
MLB insider connects Orioles ace Corbin Burnes to AL East division rival
MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic ($) recently discussed Burnes' upcoming free agency, but when he listed the best potential suitors, the Orioles weren't the only AL East team included. Bowden listed the Orioles' rivals, the Boston Red Sox, as one of the best potential fits for Burnes.
"This will be the fifth consecutive year that Corbin Burnes finishes in the top eight in Cy Young Award voting. Burnes went 15-9 with 181 strikeouts and 1.096 WHIP in his first season in the American League after the Orioles traded for him in February," Bowden wrote. "He’s pitched more than 190 innings three years in a row and is 60-36 with a 3.19 ERA over 199 games (138 starts) in his career. He will be — and should be — the most sought-after free-agent pitcher this offseason."
The New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox were the four teams that Bowden linked to Burnes the most.
Boston could use an ace like Burnes, obviously. And they have the money to go out and acquire him. The Red Sox sat back and watched the Orioles and Yankees dominate during the regular season, clinching playoff berths. Now, Boston is going to be tasked with rebuilding their roster this offseason so that they can compete at the top of the AL East with these other powerhouses.
Stealing away a division rival's ace would be the best place to start for the Red Sox, but it would be the worst-case scenario for the Orioles.