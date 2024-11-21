Orioles sound like they’re waving white flag with Corbin Burnes
By Lior Lampert
Corbin Burnes joined the Baltimore Orioles for a good time, not a long time -- or so it sounds that way.
Recent intel from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal suggests the Orioles are in the market for a "top-end starter," like free-agent left-hander Blake Snell ($). However, the club's interests are ostensibly tied to and in preparation for Burnes' departures.
Per Rosenthal, the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers are in talks with Burnes and All-Star hurler Max Fried. Knowing they're ill-equipped for a bidding war and needing to 'replace' the former, Baltimore's pursuit of Snell is a virtual admission of defeat.
Orioles seem prepared to cut their losses with Corbin Burnes
With 'the blessing of their new ownership,' the Orioles front office is scouring for viable and presumably more cost-effective Burnes alternatives. While they'd conceivably like to retain the 2021 NL Cy Young winner, his being a one-year rental was always a potential outcome. Baltimore understood this when they acquired him from the Milwaukee Brewers last offseason, especially considering it was baked into his trade value.
Rosenthal is unsure whether the Orioles have met with Snell yet. Regardless, the insider knows the team is 'more focused' on the veteran hurler than Burnes or 'possibly' Fried. With that in mind, Baltimore is poised to have a new top-of-the-rotation arm by the time the 2025 MLB season rolls around.
Burnes posted solid numbers in his inaugural and perhaps lone campaign with the Orioles en route to his fourth career (and consecutive) All-Star nod. He went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA and 1.096 WHIP. Moreover, his ERA+ (128) and FIP (3.55) ranked in the top 10 among AL pitchers.
Overall, losing Burnes would be a tough pill to swallow for the O's. However, given their connection to Snell, they're bracing for the impact. Landing the latter would surely cushion the blow of losing the former.