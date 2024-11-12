Sure sounds like Cardinals vastly underestimated Paul Goldschmidt's free-agent market
By Mark Powell
The St. Louis Cardinals were willing to let Paul Goldschmidt walk after the 2024 campaign, thus likely ending their six-year partnership. St. Louis traded for Goldy after the 2018 season, and he made two NL All-Star teams and won an MVP as a member of the Cardinals organization. His gold glove defense at first base made him an asset as well, and could be why several teams are expected to line up for the 37-year-old's services.
Even in a down year offensively, Goldschmidt still had 1.3 WAR. He slashed just .242/.305/.414 and had an OPS north of .700 by a slim margin. Goldschmidt is nearing retirement, even he would acknowledge that, but has a few good years left in him, even if only in a limited role. ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote in a free agency notebook that Goldy should have some offers rolling in this winter.
"How much is left? At 37, Goldschmidt is coming off the worst season of his 14-year career. He also was much better in the second half. Between his history and makeup, Goldschmidt will find teams willing to hand him their first-base job in hopes of getting a more representative version of him," Passan wrote.
Paul Goldschmidt could have more interest than Cardinals expected
In a new environment, Goldschmidt could sell that last season was merely a fluke offensively. With a different approach – and a less toxic environment, for that matter – Goldschmidt is more likely to increase his averages to a respectable margin. Even if he's not the NL MVP candidate St. Louis fans grew accustomed to, he's well worth a flyer on a cheap contract.
The one caveat with any interested suitors is that, at this point in his career, Goldschmidt would likely want to play for a winning team. The Cardinals also did make Goldschmidt a qualifying offer, which could limit some of his suitors, especially those with a young roster which prefer to add through the MLB Draft.
Some interested suitors could be the Seattle Mariners or even New York Yankees after they declined Anthony Rizzo's option. However, expect Goldschmidt to wait out the market, as more interest is sure to emerge once some of the top players are off the board.