Mystery revealed: Phillies have a Juan Soto pitch only one rival can match
By Mark Powell
Juan Soto's free-agency chase is just getting started. Thankfully, the early predictions suggest he will sign by the end of the winter meetings in Dallas, so it could be worse. Yet, for the next few weeks, baseball fans should get used to hearing about every meeting Soto takes – and trust me, it is as exhausting for me as it is for you.
Soto has met with the Blue Jays, Red Sox, Mets, Yankees and Dodgers so far. Those won't be the last franchises he discusses his future with, either. Soto is about to make a decade-long decision, essentially. While he could be traded away from any team he signs with, he'll have full control over whether or not that ever transpires. He's right to take these meetings seriously.
The Phillies will reportedly meet with Soto as well, making them the sixth team on his list. Philadelphia has plenty star power as it stands, but their familiarity with Soto is something they can use to their advantage.
Phillies have an edge no other team can offer Juan Soto
Soto has played with several players on the Phillies roster already, notably former Washington Nationals stars Bryce Harper and Trea Turner. Soto and Turner won a ring together with the Nationals. Their hitting coach at that time was Kevin Long, who is currently employed in that same position with the Phillies.
The Phillies have an it factor, but it's unclear if Soto is in favor of nostalgia, or creating his own path. Soto has a chance to be the face of a franchise again. If he signs with, say, the Mets, Blue Jays or Red Sox, that will be the case. In Philadelphia, Soto would be joining Bryce Harper's team. In the Bronx, he is merely the best teammate Aaron Judge has ever had.
Familiarity isn't always a good thing, but it is the only advantage the Phillies have, especially with so much money already invested in the on-field product. Unless the Washington Nationals decide to schedule a meeting with Soto, the Phillies will keep their offseason edge.