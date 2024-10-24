Red Sox fans would’ve lost their minds over Alex Cora’s fate without an extension
By Lior Lampert
The Boston Red Sox and manager Alex Cora agreeing on a three-year, $21.75 million contract extension this past July turned heads. The decision to continue their partnership didn't throw people off or garner their attention, but the timing surely did.
Many thought Cora would play out the remainder of his contract before exploring his options in the offseason and eventually landing with the highest bidder. Chicago Cubs skipper Craig Counsell took a similar approach last offseason, and his patience was rewarded with an "industry-shaking" pact, though the former operated differently.
Ultimately, Cora elected to end the speculation and stay in Boston. The decision has aged well, considering the alternative managerial options that presumably would've been presented to him this winter. However, MassLive's Chris Cotillo noted one prospective suitor that could've poached him and infuriated Red Sox fans simultaneously: The Philadelphia Phillies.
Could you imagine the uproar Cora would've caused by leaving the Red Sox to join the Phillies? We'll never know (unless it happens in the future), but Cotillo notes Philly was the "greatest outside threat" to lure the 49-year-old.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Red Sox fans would’ve lost their minds if Alex Cora opted not to sign an extension and join the Phillies instead
Cotillo cites Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski’s "affinity" for Cora, dating back to their two-year overlap in Boston from 2018-19. Moreover, the Red Sox beat writer states there is "mutual admiration between the two men" thanks to their prior working relationship.
Regardless, it's now a moot point. Cora is committed to Boston through the 2027 campaign. Plus, the Phillies recently added another year to Rob Thomson's pact, keeping him in Philly through 2026. But would things have gone differently if the deal with the Red Sox didn't materialize?
In May, Cora said: "We’re not talking about contracts during the season." Yet, a couple of months later, something changed, prompting him to adjust his mindset. Whatever that may be, the Boston faithful can sleep tight, especially knowing it prevented him from going to Philadelphia.