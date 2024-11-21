Red Sox have a Juan Soto secret weapon the Yankees simply cannot match
By Mark Powell
The Boston Red Sox are one of six known teams interested in Juan Soto. That literally puts the odds against them, especially given no offers have been exchanged just yet. The Red Sox did meet with Soto, giving him plenty fo think about – but none of that had to do with finances.
Soto preferred to hear teams out, including the incumbent Yankees, as to what they could offer him outside of the initial check. Sure, Boston would have to pay a ton of money for Soto, but he'd also be the face of their franchise. Rafael Devers is capable, but he hates dealing with the Boston media on a regular basis. Soto thrives in such an environment, even if he won't admit it.
David Ortiz helps recruit Juan Soto to the Red Sox
Yet, what the Red Sox have that the Yankees don't is circumstance. David Ortiz and Soto are both Dominican. Ortiz has tried recruiting Soto to Boston all winter, and it might actually pay off.
“I see him on the Red Sox. I’m telling you the truth. I see him there unless something different happens because right now everyone wants him, but even I am doing my due diligence because I would like to have that horse on my team,” Ortiz said in an interview with EL VOCERO. “Soto is a phenomenon that everyone wants because he is a full package, and whoever signs him for the next 12 years will be guaranteed a couple of championships.”
Juan Soto might be a better fit in Boston than New York
Ortiz and Soto are close. While the Yankees have the advantage of being the incumbent, the Red Sox have Fenway Park and history at their disposal – not that the Yanks 27 World Series rings aren't impressive. Soto apparently loved his time in the Bronx, including the Bleacher Creatures. However, Boston's publicity pales in comparison to New York, which actually helps in this case, per Jon Heyman.
"Fenway fits him even better than Yankee Stadium, as they told him," Heyman wrote. "While he enjoyed the Bleacher Creature Roll Call, some think he prefers things somewhat quieter."
Boston is technically quieter. Still, Soto would be the face of a franchise on the rise, a position he is familiar with. He'd also have a mentor in Ortiz that he couldn't get elsewhere.