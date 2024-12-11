Red Sox moving at snail's pace for Corbin Burnes after embarrassing Max Fried whiff
By Mark Powell
The Boston Red Sox had interest in Blake Snell, Max Fried and Nathan Eovaldi. All three starting pitchers signed elsewhere, with Fried headed to the Bronx for the next eight years. If there is one consistent theme about the Red Sox performance at the winter meetings so far, it's that they're a step behind. The surprising lack of urgency to add anyone not named Soto has the fanbase worried, and they'll be in shambles should Boston miss out on Corbin Burnes.
Burnes entered free agency as arguably the best starting pitcher available. Given the massive contract Fried just received from New York – eight years and $218 million – the Red Sox would have to pony up for Burnes.
Red Sox balked at Max Fried and could now miss on Corbin Burnes
Boston reportedly balked at Fried's price tag, specifically the guarantees in his deal, so much so that he signed with their biggest rival. While Fried does come with a bit of injury risk, he also has the lowest ERA in baseball over the past five seasons. Isn't that a player the Red Sox should covet?
Burnes is next on the docket, there is no question about it. The Blue Jays, Orioles, Giants and more have emerged as top competition. The longer Craig Breslow and Co. wait to meet Burnes demands, the more likely it is they leave the winter meetings without an ace. Boston is backed into a corner and Burnes has all the leverage. Red Sox fans have Breslow and John Henry to thank for that.
Per Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam of MassLive, the Red Sox are preparing an offer for Burnes. While that sounds good, keep in mind that they are playing from behind here. Frankly, they are lucky Burnes is willing to hear them out given he wasn't made a priority from the jump.
Most teams – especially those of the Red Sox caliber – enter the winter meetings with a plan. As Red Sox manager Alex Cora put it, there is no Plan A and Plan B, but there is a Plan 1A and Plan 1B, as in to say teams have to be ready to pivot. The Sox are still stuck at Soto, while their main competition in the AL East has moved on.