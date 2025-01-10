Ideal Red Sox target sounds more like a dream scenario than reality
By Jacob Mountz
Since the offseason began, Boston Red Sox GM Craig Breslow has made great strides in improving the lackluster Boston pitching staff. Breslow managed to pry Garrett Crochet away from the White Sox and has signed former stud, Walker Buehler to a one-year contract. But by the looks of it, he may not be done.
According to MLB insider Jon Paul Morosi, Breslow could be onto something big. Morosi believes Breslow has one big blockbuster left in store before the Red Sox take the field in spring.
Morosi names both Nolan Arenado and Sandy Alcantara as trade targets the Red Sox are interested in. The Cardinals have made no secret about their desire to shop Arenado. Alcantara, on the other hand, is an interesting suggestion.
From 2020-22, Alcantara was one of the top arms in baseball. His brilliant performance in 2022 won him the NL Cy Young Award. That year, he pitched to a 2.28 ERA leading the MLB with an 8.0 WAR, six complete games, one shutout, 228.2 innings and 886 batters faced. Unfortunately, it wasn’t to last.
Alcantara disappointed in 2023 pitching to a 4.14 ERA. That year, Alcantara went down with an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery, missing the 2024 season as a result. This season, he is looking to come back and make an impact. Could he make an impact for the Red Sox this coming season?
The Marlins have assured Alcantara he won’t be traded before Opening Day
As it turns out, the Miami Marlins are not so keen about trading their once-stellar ace. This has been something Marlins’ management has re-iterated a few times when speculation was high. However, president of baseball operations Peter Bendix added some fuel to the speculation when he said this:
“You said it: We never rule out anything. We listen to everything. Sandy is a really important piece for our organization. I'm really excited to see him pitch on Opening Day.”
But now, we can put those rumors to rest. We now know assurances have been made to Alcantara that he will not be traded by Opening Day.
With the Hot Stove a little colder, we can look past any Alcantara trade speculation. But there’s still hope as nothing was mentioned anything about the trade deadline.