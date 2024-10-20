This Red Sox-Braves trade would jumpstart Boston’s offense in major way
The Boston Red Sox will be looking to upgrade their roster significantly this offseason. They're stuck in the daunting AL East that features the young and improving Baltimore Orioles, the aggressively-buying Toronto Blue Jays and the AL Pennant winning New York Yankees. If Boston doesn't act aggressively, they will be left to rot in the basement of the AL East.
Boston is going to be looking to add a big bat in the offseason, with their eyes set on free agency before the trade market. But, when the Atlanta Braves begin fielding offers for their slugger Jorge Soler, the Red Sox could be in those discussions very quickly.
A Braves-Red Sox trade that brings a power bat to Boston
A trade for Soler wouldn't be too expensive for the Red Sox because they would be taking on Soler's contract in the deal. The deal could likely go through with just one middle of the pack top 30 prospect heading over to Atlanta.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer suggested the Sox would make a good fit for Soler.
This deal is sending outfield prospect Jhostynxon Garcia to the Braves in exchange for Soler.
Garcia, 21, is a good prospect, though he is still considered raw in terms of his talent. He worked his way from Low-A to High-A to Double-A last season, slashing .286/.356/.536 along the way. Across 107 games, Garcia smashed 23 home runs, 24 doubles and five triples while stealing 17 bases. He's a good prospect across the board with his hit tool being his only questionable trait.
For the Braves, they're going to be better off trading Soler anyway. Soler was a bad defender last season (though we admire him for trying) and Atlanta just doesn't have a place to put him. Soler was a solid addition as Atlanta looked for a spark in 2024, but with Marcell Ozuna taking up the DH slot, there's no long term place for him in the lineup.
For the Red Sox, they would be adding Soler who slashed .241/.338/.442 with 21 home runs and 34 doubles split between the Giants and Braves last season. He would be a huge power upgrade for the Red Sox, taking the pressure off of adding a bat in free agency. This would allow for Boston to strictly target pitchers in free agency, allocating more money to upgrade their rotation and bullpen.