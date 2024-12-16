Roki Sasaki could break baseball by taking surprise team up on their advantage
By Mark Powell
Roki Sasaki isn't the best pitcher available in free agency, but he is the best bargain. Sasaki is just 23 years old, and thus will sign with the highest bidder with a prospect mindset. Of course, there are a few conditions.
First, Sasaki isn't eligible to receive a contract like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who signed a 12-year, $325 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers last winter. Sasaki will be signed with international bonus pool money, since he is still considered an amateur at 23. His deal is likely to cap out at $7.5 million per season.
For once, this gives small-market teams an edge they wouldn't otherwise have. Teams like the Tigers, White Sox, Twins and more are preparing pitches for the NPB star, where they will boast about their ability to develop pitchers. Sasaki should be interested in just that, as he's hardly a finished product at this stage of his career.
Chicago White Sox have an edge for Roki Sasaki, if he's interested
The worst team in baseball, the 120-plus loss Chicago White Sox, are expected to make a pitch to Sasaki.
“Each and every team is trying to find competitive advantages, and one of those advantages can be knowing the marketplace over there and also utilizing our bonus pool money to acquire those players,” David Keller, a special assistant to the general manager Chris Getz, said. “His performance and what he brings to the table in terms of youth and ability, it’s really exciting. The opportunity to acquire that for the price point is something that I’m sure every team is going to be looking to do.”
Sasaki signing on the south side of Chicago is a longshot. The White Sox are a long ways away from competing, and traded ace Garrett Crochet to the Red Sox at the Winter Meetings. What Chicago does have is money.
It's not much of an edge, but the White Sox have the entirety of their bonus pool money to offer Sasaki. If he's worried about capital, the White Sox can offer him the most, and he'd be the face of the franchise moving forward. The same cannot be said about expected favorites, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.
Sasaki is not serious about winning if he picks the White Sox. That being said, he won't be tied down for 12 years like Yamamoto. It could be worth considering.