Latest report on Roki Sasaki 'handshake' Dodgers agreement sure helps the Padres
By Mark Powell
Roki Sasaki will sign with an MLB team this winter, though it will not be until January. Sasaki's NPB team, the Chiba Lotte Marines, announced they will post the 23-year-old right-hander after a prolonged dispute with the player's representation. At 23, Sasaki is not able to sign a lucrative, long-term contract like Yoshinobu Yamamoto received last winter. Per MLB rules, the limitations on his deal are far greater because he is so young.
Given the Los Angeles Dodgers connections in Japan, and their growing Japanese fanbase since signing Shohei Ohtani and Yamamoto, they were quickly deemed the favorite to sign Sasaki. Ohtani, Yamamoto and Sasaki all played together for the Japanese World Baseball Classic-winning team.
Dodgers face allegations of handshake agreement with Roki Sasaki
Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, front office executives have wondered behind closed doors if Sasaki has already agreed to a deal with the Dodgers, even if it's of the handshake variety. Sasaki's agent, Joel Wolfe, has denied these allegations.
“While a bunch of executives who should know me better and do a lot of business with me insult my integrity by insinuating that I would be a part of some type of nefarious agreement,” Wolfe toldThe Athletic, “in reality, this is just poor sportsmanship.”
The Dodgers declined comment in Rosenthal's story. Despite concerns from rival teams, they will be in the mix for Sasaki, in part because they have the most international bonus pool money remaining. Los Angeles won't be alone in their interest.
San Diego Padres could gain an edge in Roki Sasaki chase
The San Diego Padres are also a potential suitor for Sasaki, in part thanks to his relationship with Yu Darvish, who has been a mentor to the young pitcher. Darvish is reportedly not happy other Japanese pitchers have chosen the Dodgers over San Diego, and he hopes Sasaki will not follow in their footsteps.
The allegations against the Dodgers – as well as the comments by Wolfe – suggest San Diego might really have a shot to land Sasaki. What was initially though to be a closed case is far from it.