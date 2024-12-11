Ross Atkins revelation on losing Juan Soto could cost Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
By Mark Powell
The Toronto Blue Jays finished a distant fourth place for Juan Soto, hoping to cash their chips this winter and pair the Hall-of-Fame caliber hitter with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. The Blue Jays final offer came in under $700 million, per some conflicting reports. That was never going to be good enough.
Ross Atkins essentially gave himself a pat on the back and the Jays a participation trophy for even bidding for Soto, saying they were "grateful to be a part of the process." He was asked about the Jays financial flexibility moving forward as well, and his answer wasn't exactly encouraging.
“Every player, every acquisition is unique. I would say that those two are incredibly unique," Atkins said.
On Tuesday, the Jays let Max Fried sign with the division rival Yankees. It was rumored they were in on the left-handed ace as well. Corbin Burnes remains available, but if they wouldn't match Fried's eventual agreement with New York, it's tough to see them signing the former O's ace, who could be an even greater financial commitment.
Blue Jays could lose Vladimir Guerrero Jr. next winter thanks to Juan Soto
Even more concerning for the Blue Jays is what the Soto contract means for Guerrero Jr., who will reach free agency next winter. While Vladdy isn't the player Soto is at his best, he's still coming off a career season he could easily replicate. Last year, Guerrero Jr. had a 6.2 WAR and slashed .323/.396/.544, good for an OPS of .940.
Shi Davidi of Sportsnet painted a murky picture of the Jays chances at extending Guerrero Jr. in his recent column:
"Three rival executives and four rival agents polled Monday felt that the nine-figure total on a long-term extension for Guerrero now likely starts with a five as a result of the Soto deal. Even if there’s some irrational exuberance in the wake of a historic contract driving those assessments, baseball’s new ceiling is sure to pull up the floor," Davidi wrote.
Now, if the Jays were willing to give Soto close to $700 million (or more), one would expect they could afford Guerrero Jr. However, Vladdy also has every incentive to test free agency himself next winter. Toronto has the advantage of being the incumbent team, and having a full season to reach his asking price ahead of time.
Atkins better hope he can convince the homegrown star to stay put, or else his job may be on the line as well.