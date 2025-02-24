MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani's WBC future, Astros cool on Arenado, Mets' Vlad Jr. pessimism

With spring training underway and the start of the MLB regular season less than a month away, baseball is officially back.

This has been a chaotic offseason. We saw Juan Soto land the largest contract in American sports history, shortly followed by an onslaught of consequential free agent signings and trades, which have meaningfully altered the balance of power in MLB.

It's still the Los Angeles Dodgers and everybody else — the front offices who let LA sign Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, and Tanner Scott should feel bad about it — but this sport is forever unpredictable. We never truly know the arc of an MLB season ahead of time, so we should all buckle in for what's sure to be an entertaining 162 games before October rolls around.

The Dodgers stand above the rest, but the competition did improve this winter. Soto joins fellow MVP candidate Francisco Lindor in New York. The Braves are (almost) healthy. The Phillies replaced Taijuan Walker with Jesus Luzardo. The Yankees added multiple All-Stars. The Diamondbacks poached Corbin Burnes. There's a lot of juicy developments worth following this season.

As for what's to come, there are still plenty of MLB rumors percolating behind the scenes. Here's the latest scuttlebutt from around baseball.

MLB Rumors: Mets aren't viewed as probable fit for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

At first glance, the New York Mets are an imminent threat to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. next offseason. Steve Cohen is the richest owner in baseball and there's no reason to think he'll sit idly after the Juan Soto signing. Pete Alonso's new contract includes an opt-out, which could open up the No. 3 hole behind Lindor and Soto — not to mention first base.

That said, Tim Britton of The Athletic does not view the Mets as a strong fit for Guerrero. The reason? He's a talented offensive player, but a negative in the field without much future flexibility on the positional spectrum. He's like Soto, in that regard, only slightly worse across the board.

"[Soto is] better and more consistent as a hitter, which is obviously the carrying tool for both players. He’s not as much of a negative as a fielder, and he plays a position that remains higher on the defensive spectrum in right field. He’s a year younger. And there’s less concern about how Soto’s body will age into his 30s than with Guerrero."

David Stearns (and most smart GMs) don't historically invest significant long-term dollars in first base. The track record for expensive, right-handed first basemen with negative defensive profiles is not kind. Guerrero is an outlier talent and should land exorbitant contract as a result. He will be 26 when free agency hits. For the Mets, though, pouring too much money into subpar defenders with volatile long-term profiles is a risky strategy. So, Soto might be the reason New York stays away from Guerrero.

Cohen recently told reporters the Mets can't have "too many long-term contracts," as it would limit their flexibility. That was said in direct response to a question about Guerrero, so yeah... Mets fans shouldn't get their hopes up.

MLB Rumors: Astros cool on Nolan Arenado trade despite prior interest

The Houston Astros circled back with the St. Louis Cardinals about a potential Nolan Arenado trade after Alex Bregman signed in Boston. The Astros were on the one-yard line of acquiring Arenado earlier this offseason before the Cards' third baseman unexpectedly exercised his no-trade clause.

According to Chandler Rome and Katie Woo of The Athletic, however, Houston's interest in an Arenado deal has been greatly overstated. The report says that "no deal is gaining traction" between the two sides, which John Mozeliak later confirmed.

"I don’t feel anything is imminent,” St. Louis' president told reporters. “I can’t comment or chase every rumor."

One source described the chances of Arenado landing in Houston as a "long shot." It appears the 10-time Gold Glove recipient has not changed his tune on a potential move to central Texas, while the present trade framework being discussed is viewed as a "non-starter."

So, don't get too excited, Cardinals fans (or Astros fans). It has been a struggle for St. Louis to generate much interest in the 33-year-old corner infielder. Arenado presented the Cards with a list of five preferred landing spots at the beginning of the offseason, which did initially include Houston. With Kyle Tucker no longer in the building, however, one has to wonder if Arenado considers the Astros true contenders.

The Cards are (slowly) embracing a teardown, so Arenado has become obsolete. That said, his contract of $52 million over the next three years is not palatable for the majority of front offices. Unless St. Louis accepts a meager return and absorbs a sizable chunk of Arenado's remaining salary, the hopes of a trade are slim to none.

MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani won't comment on future with Japan in World Baseball Classic

Shohei Ohtani and Samurai Japan famously beat Team USA, 3-2, in the championship round of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. It will go down as one of the most memorable and iconic showdowns in the history of the sport. Ohtani struck out former Angels teammate Mike Trout on a full-count slider in the ninth inning. It was a statement victory for Japan.

We are seeing more and more Japanese stars break through on the MLB stage. Ohtani, meanwhile, has cemented his reputation as the best player of a generation, with four All-Stars and three MVP awards by age 30. He finally won his first World Series a few months ago with the Dodgers.

The next World Baseball Classic is right around the corner in 2026. One has to imagine Ohtani will rejoin a stacked Japanese roster, but LA's superstar won't commit — yet.

"First of all, I want to focus on the season," Ohtani told Japanese media site Full-Count. "If I can be selected after that, it will be an honor."

That's a good sign for Samurai Japan. Dodgers president Andrew Friedman recently met with Japan's manager, Hirokazu Ibata, at the Dodgers facility, but claims they did not speak about the WBC or Ohtani's future participation.