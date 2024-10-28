MLB Rumors: Spencer Torkelson trade, White Sox manager search, Mets on the move
- Could the Detroit Tigers trade former No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson?
- The Chicago White Sox are narrowing in on a manager, finally.
- New York Mets have a plan to replace their pitching.
The 2024-2025 MLB offseason is set to be one of the more exciting winters in recent memory. There are a ton of superstar players that are set to enter free agency, headlined by outfielder Juan Soto. Multiple Cy Young winners, including Blake Snell and Corbin Burnes, will also be available in free agency.
Players like Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. will be available on the trade block as well. This offseason has the ability to change the outlook of the entire league, if enough teams are willing to make the moves to win in 2025.
Buckle up, because the next few months will be full of rumors and more surrounding MLB's 30 teams.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
MLB rumors: Tigers could trade Spencer Torkelson and look to upgrade at first base this winter
The Detroit Tigers were much better in 2024 than anybody expected them to be. Despite selling at the trade deadline, they managed to surge into the postseason and win a series against the Houston Astros.
Now, heading into the offseason, the Detroit front office is going to be tasked with trying to upgrade their roster after seeing success in 2024.
Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors recently discussed the Tigers' upcoming offseason plans, bringing up an interesting point that not many in the media have talked about.
"There is one other position where the club could clearly upgrade in free agency, and it’s one that would be shocking to suggest a few short years ago: first base," Deeds wrote. "2020 first-overall pick Spencer Torkelson was a consensus top-five prospect in the game prior to his MLB debut, dubbed virtually from the day he was drafted as a can’t-miss hitter with superstar potential. That hasn’t panned out to this point, however, as his offensive contributions through his third season in the majors have actually been below average overall."
Torkelson has been a complete letdown during his big-league career. Across 361 career games, he's slashing .221/.300/.392 with a negative WAR and an OPS+ below 100. This is absolutely unplayable from a top first base prospect.
Detroit could explore the option of trading Torkelson or looking to add a first baseman to replace him.
MLB rumors: White Sox narrowing down 2025 manager search
The Chicago White Sox are being tasked with finding a new manager after they fired their sitting manager, Pedro Grifol, opting to make the change to Grady Sizemore in the middle of the 2024 season. Grifol and Sizemore would combine to go 41-121, good for one of the worst complete seasons in professional sports history.
Now, as the offseason kicks off, the White Sox are narrowing down their search for a new manager.
According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the White Sox have eliminated Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough and San Diego Padres special assistant A.J. Ellis from their 2025 manager search.
MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed that Ellis took himself out of the running, citing "family reasons" as to why. Ellis also spoke highly of the White Sox' front office staff and said that he was "grateful" for Chicago's interest in him.
Whoever ends up with the task of managing the White Sox will have quite the uphill battle to success. Chicago's rebuild is far from over and it will take quite a bit of patience for whoever ends up managing this organization next.
Incumbent manager, Grady Sizemore, is being looked at as one of the top options left.
MLB rumors: Mets looking to replace pitching with trades/free agency
The New York Mets are set to lose a ton of pitching this offseason. Both Luis Severino and Jose Quintana are set to enter unrestricted while Sean Manaea is expected to decline his option and do the same.
Mets president of baseball operations, David Stearns recently spoke to reporters about this very issue, touching on the Mets' offseason plan.
"This isn't new to us. We faced a similar task last offseason. We're going to have to replace innings. Certainly part of that could potentially be from some of those guys returning, or we may look elsewhere. But we're going to have to add starting pitching. We're going to have to add multiple starters. We understand that. We went into last offseason with the same need and I think we'll be able to do it," Stearns said.
Stearns understands the Mets' needs this offseason and he has the right mindset to replacing these innings. New York will likely be heavily in the market for some of the top arms this offseason, including Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell. Though they might not land multiple top arms, we expect them to fill their rotation up with capable arms. If they don't land Juan Soto, they should be the front runners to bring in Burnes.