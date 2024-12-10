MLB Rumors: Surprise Red Sox trade buzz, Garrett Crochet-Cubs, Pete Alonso's future
- Pete Alonso's future could take surprising turn after Mets-Juan Soto deal
- Cubs could be a sleeping giant in Garrett Crochet trade talks
- Red Sox connected to surprising trade candidate after Juan Soto whiff
Well, the Juan Soto sweepstakes is over — but that also means that the real fun of MLB free agency and the offseason can begin. With the baseball world currently hunkered down in Dallas for the Winter Meetings and with Soto off the board, things could get absolutely wild and hectic over the next few days and weeks as MLB rumors fly all over the place.
Speaking of, let's check in on some of the latest buzz with two would-be contenders potentially eyeing trade moves in the Cubs and Red Sox, but also the next act for the Mets and Yankees after Soto landed in Queens and what it could mean for another star caught in the crosshairs.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
MLB Rumors: Pete Alsono won't be Yankees payback for Juan Soto
After the New York Yankees watched Juan Soto go across town to Citi Field on Sunday night, it was hard not to think that the Pinstripes could get a lick back on the Mets. With Anthony Rizzo hitting free agency, the Yankees have a hole at first base — a hole that ostensibly could be filled by pending Mets free agent Pete Alonso.
That, however, doesn't appear to be in the cards.
According to MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand, Alonso "doesn't appear to be on [the Yankees'] radar." Despite the optics and hilarity of the Mets and Yankees essentially swapping Soto and Alonso, the latter really doesn't make a ton of sense, even with the need at first base. One of the big selling points for the Mets in the Soto negotiations beyond Steve Cohen's checkbook is the future in Queens. New York, meanwhile, has an older roster and a weak farm system by comparison. Adding a 30-year-old coming off a down year doesn't help remedy that.
So what then happens with Alonso and where could he land? Well, Cohen's aforementioned checkbook might come into play again. Per Danny Abriano of SNY, Mets general manager David Stearns made it clear that the organization would welcome the Polar Bear back with open arms and has full faith in Cohen footing the bill to make that happen. And though a top-of-the-order with Francisco Lindor and Soto is dangerous, it looks even more so if Alonso re-signs and slots in behind them in the order.
MLB Rumors: Cubs sound like a real threat for Garrett Crochet trade
As mentioned, Soto off the board was always likely to have a tremendous domino effect on the rest of the free-agent market but so too the trade market. And the biggest chip that could fall on the trade block remains flamethrowing southpaw Garrett Crochet on the massively rebuilding Chicago White Sox.
We've seen teams such as the Phillies, Reds, Yankees, Red Sox and even now the Brewers tied to a potential Crochet trade. And another that has been loosely connected has been the Chicago Cubs. Trying to shed some salary while still building a contender, Jed Hoyer could throw his hat into the ring. Perhaps more importantly, though, he may already be in White Sox general manager Chris Getz's ear and have his attention as well.
At the Winter Meetings, here's what ESPN insider Jesse Rogers reported Getz as saying about Hoyer and the Cubs with a clear allusion to Crochet:
"We've had conversations about various topics over coffee on occasion. If there is a match, there is a match. We have to do what's best for the White Sox. If that means we knock on the door of the Cubs, so be it. They have a talented (prospect) group that's working its way to the major leagues. If it can help the White Sox, we'll do it but there are other org that have talent that we might match up better with."
If we're reading between the lines here, which is what so much of this time of year is about, it seems as if the Cubs could already have an offer that Getz and the White Sox do like on the table, but could be holding out for more from competitors. In any case, though, the Cubs should now officially be a team to watch in the Crochet market after these comments, perhaps more so than before.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox connected to surprise Jesus Luzardo trade
Much to the chagrin of Boston Red Sox fans to this point, Craig Breslow and the organization have been an also-ran when it comes to big fish so far this offseason. They missed on Blake Snell, then ostensibly appeared to come in third in the race for Soto. Yet, the front office continues to promise aggression and big moves. To their credit, they appear to be leaving no stone unturned.
On that front and in Boston's pursuit of a much-needed frontline starter (or multiple), one name that's now popping up at the Winter Meetings is 27-year-old lefty Jesus Luzardo. The hurler, who started his career in Oakland, was sidelined after June 16 last season with a lumbar stress reaction, so healthy is definitely a factor in any trade conversations on a player with two years of club control left.
Yet, per MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, he's a name generating a ton of buzz at the Winter Meetings right now.
The Red Sox have long been loosely connected to Luzardo and he could be an upside swing at substantially less cost than Crochet. Prior to the injury in 2024, the southpaw pitching 279.0 innings across 2022 and 2023 with the Marlins, posting a 3.48 ERA with a 1.151 WHIP and a 10.6 K/9 number. He has the goods and, if healthy, could be a godsend for Boston.
Having said that, things likely are still quite fluid with the Red Sox at this juncture. They've been connected to top free agents like Max Fried and Corbin Burnes, could make a play for Roki Sasaki, and have other interests as well. But in the interest of leaving no stone unturned, it does appear that Luzardo fits into that picture as well with the buzz surrounding him and the obvious fit with Boston.