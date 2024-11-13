The New York #Yankees wanted to trade for Jack Flaherty at the deadline, but it fell through.



With the 29-year-old on the open market, Brian Cashman should make a call his way.



In 2024, Flaherty posted a 3.17 ERA across 28 starts, and was third in MLB with a 10.8 K/9. pic.twitter.com/sNWOjA90Sw