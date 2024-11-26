4 Anthony Rizzo replacements the Yankees should consider
By Jacob Mountz
After 3.5 years, Anthony Rizzo has hung up his pinstripes for good. Rizzo had long been a consistent quality bat and glove, but after playing through a concussion in 2023, he’s never been quite the same. With his spot open, the Yankees will be looking to remedy their most visible weaknesses that appeared under the microscope during the postseason. In their most important moments, the Yankees seemed unable to string hits together or even field their positions reliably.
It would seem sensible for the Yankees to acquire a solid fielder and impact bat who can account for the dead spots in the lineup we saw last postseason. But who should the Yankees prioritize?
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
4. Alec Bohm
One intriguing trade candidate the Bronx Bombers should take an interest in would be Alec Bohm. In 2024, Bohm slashed .280/.332/.448/.779 with 15 home runs. Bohm has only spent five years in the MLB and has shown himself to be a quality bat, something the Yankees could use. It’s also worth mentioning that Bohm was tied for fourth in the MLB in doubles with 44 and rarely struck out posting a .142 strikeout percentage.
Bohm is expected to make $8.1 million next season before entering arbitration 3. Bohm will be a free agent after the 2026 season. One of the downsides would be that his agent is Scott Boras, which means that extending him if he does well in the Bronx would likely be wasted consideration since Boras is vehemently anti-extension. But there are a few more potential warning signs.
The Phillies appear to be eager to trade Bohm because of his attitude. It seems through times he has struggled, he has often acted out in frustration. In New York, this probably won’t go over well, but you can never tell.
Brett Gardner, who made his tenure in the Bronx unforgettable by repetitively hitting the top of the dugout with his bat as well as taking a shellacking from his own helmet, was a clubhouse favorite and only grew in favor because of his charming antics. But even if Bohm isn’t as loveable as Gardner, this shouldn’t be disqualifying. If his behavior should become a drag on the team, he can always be traded again.
Bohm is primarily a third baseman but has played first base numerous times during times when Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber were on the IL. And while he has struggled defensively in years prior, he has shown significant progression at both first and third. But there are some better options at first than Bohm. Still, if the Yankees want to take a shot with Bohm but prefer a different first baseman, they could move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base and hand third to Bohm.
3. Yandy Diaz
Another name that carries a quality bat is Yandy Diaz. Both Diaz and Bohm share several similarities, they have both played the same positions (first and third), are under team control through 2026 (Diaz has a club option for 2026), rarely struck out, and posted similar stats last season. In 2024, Diaz slashed .281/.341/.414/.755 with 14 home runs and a strikeout rate of .153.
Diaz has posted only quality numbers since coming up in 2017. But there is one large difference between Bohm and Diaz, and that would be that Diaz has a much higher ceiling. In 2023, Diaz hit .330 with 22 home runs, winning a Silver Slugger and a batting title. Diaz has hit for an on-base percentage north of .400 three times (including the shortened season of 2020) and has never posted an OBP lower than .340. He maintains a career OBP of .373 which compares favorably to Bohm’s career .327. Diaz has also totaled over 30 doubles per season for the past three seasons.
On the glove side, Diaz has never had much range and doesn’t have a strong throwing arm. While he was once a primary third baseman, he is much better suited to play first. As mentioned before, Diaz is signed through 2025 with a club option for 2026. He will make $10 million next season and is set for $12 in 2026. Unlike Bohm, Diaz’s agent is not Boras making an extension more likely. All things considered, Diaz would make an excellent addition to the Yankee lineup.
2. Christian Walker
Already on Brian Cashman’s radar is the emerging first baseman coming off an injury-impacted but good year for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Christian Walker slashed .251/.335/.468/.803 with 26 home runs in 479 at-bats in 2024. When healthy and given the chance, Walker has shown he can slug. Walker has only had two seasons where he saw over 550 at-bats. In both seasons, he hit over 30 home runs.
The Yankees are hoping to build upon this with the notion that the dimensions of Yankee Stadium will push those home run totals even higher. And if it’s defense the Yankees seek, Walker will not disappoint. He’s won the Gold Glove at first the past three years in a row.
Unlike with the first two on this list, Walker is a free agent which is better since no one will need to be traded and teams can sign him to as many years as they want. But the big drawback here is Walker’s age. Walker will be going into his age-34 season. Because of this, a deal longer than four years is likely out of the question. Walker is expected to net $20 million a year. But there is another solution on the market that is longer term, but it will cost a lot more.
1. Pete Alonso
There is only one scenario in which Pete Alonso does not land with the Mets. That scenario would involve Juan Soto shuffling across town to Queens. If that happens, the Yankees will be free to challenge the Mets in a bidding war when a portion of Steve Cohen’s money is spent on Soto and Hal Steinbrenner is left with the money he saved.
If Soto heads back to the Bronx, the Yankees’ spending will become marginal. If Soto signs with a team outside the Big Apple, Cohen will have Alonso back in a flash. But let’s assume Soto is the new main attraction at Citi Field and it’s all hands on deck for the Yankees. If that is the case, Alonso represents the Yankees’ best shot at returning to the World Series.
The Polar Bear is coming off the worst season in his six-year career. Alonso slashed .240/.329/.459/.788 with 34 home runs in 2024. Disregarding the shortened 2020 season, the superstar first baseman posted the lowest home run total of his career. His slugging percentage and OPS from 2024 are also career lows. His batting average has suffered since 2022 when he hit .271. But even as his production dipped, Alonso’s worst is still remarkable.
His success has also translated to the postseason where he maintains a .278 career postseason average with five home runs through 54 at-bats. Alonso has homered in every postseason series he has played in and even more impressive is he has never posted an on-base percentage lower than .417 in a postseason series. His .429 career postseason OBP is higher than Juan Soto’s .389.
Alonso carries an elite reputation as a slugger. He holds the rookie home run record (53), has won two Home Run Derbies, and has hit 40+ home runs three times in six years not including 2020 where his 16 dingers were still considered a prominent number. As a marquee name, Alonso will carry a high price tag, but he is worth every penny. Even if the Yankees sign Soto, Alonso still makes sense, but the Yankees will undoubtedly hit the brakes on any expensive additions.