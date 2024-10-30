Yankees' rumored backup plan if Juan Soto leaves would drive their crosstown rival nuts
The New York Yankees' backs are against the wall in the World Series, and it feels especially dire due to the circumstances of Juan Soto's upcoming free agency. The Scott Boras client is expected to take the best deal available, with zero "hometown discount" for the Yankees. Business is business, and that could doom the Yanks.
So, this feels like New York's one chance to capitalize on Soto's magical season. Barring a historic, totally unprecedented comeback, the Yankees are going to blow that chance. It's only natural to ask the dreaded 'what if' question. What if the Yankees lose and Soto leaves? How can New York cope?
The Yankees are blessed with the financial resources inherent to being the New York freakin' Yankees. That is a prestigous club with a lot of history on its side. Folks want to wear pinstripes and walk among the ghosts of baseball's greats. That should help New York rebound quicker than most teams would.
Of the potential free agent sluggers connected to the Yankees, however, one is an especially spicy possibility. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Pete Alonso could be the Yankees' "Plan B" if Soto bolts. That would set up quite the Subway Series in 2025.
Yankees could swipe Pete Alonso from Mets if Juan Soto leaves in free agency
Alonso is "one backup plan" for the Yankees, who appear ready to operate aggressively in lieu of re-signing Soto. In fact, Alonso could be part of a much larger retooling effort, with Blake Snell, Corbin Burnes, and other All-Stars connected to the Bronx Bombers.
"The Yankees are figuring they might be able to sign three to four stars if they fail to sign Soto," writes Heyman. "Switch-hitter Anthony Santander is another name that interests them. So is Alex Bregman, whose bonus is that he’s often an October standout — something needed around here."
That ought to raise the spirits in Yankeeland. Even if New York loses, and even if the Yankees miss out on extending Juan Soto, it doesn't appear that Hal Steinbrenner will cheap out as once expected. The Yankees on contending at the highest level right now and that is the plan moving forward, however that manifests.
Surely the Yankees would prefer to keep Soto and be locked in for the next decade, but adding some combination of Alonso, Santander, and Bregman would certainly perk up New York's offense. Aaron Boone needs more depth in his lineup, even if Soto sticks around. Sometimes a collective of All-Stars is better than a single megawatt superstar.
Alonso leaving the New York Mets after this storybook postseason run and signing with the Yankees would have the other New York fans in a real tizzy, although the pangs of heartbreak might sting less if Alonso's departure is preceded by Juan Soto's arrival. Just imagine Soto in a Mets uniform and Alonso in a Yankees uniform when these two teams meet next season. The atmosphere would be positively crackling.
Soto's bat is almost beyond compare, but Alonso's slugging behind Aaron Judge would still leave most pitching staffs in a bind. There isn't a more fascinating team to monitor this offseason than the Yankees. Some funky, extremely exciting things could happen with that organization.