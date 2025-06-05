MLB standings by average attendance: Rockies might surprise you

The Colorado Rockies did the improbable this week, sweeping the Miami Marlins to claim their 12th win of the season. For a team on track to finish with the worst record in league history, this sort of sustained success — three straight W's! — was unfathomable a few days ago. Now the Rockies are back on track.

Okay, fine, the Rockies aren't back on track, the Marlins just stink. But this is a real watershed moment for the Rockies, who will attempt to salvage what little is left on their dignity in the months to come. If Colorado can rally and end the season as a bad team, rather than the single worst team of all time, that is a huge win. But they've got some ground to make up.

Despite this consistently embarrassing on-field product, however, Colorado keeps getting fans to show up at Coors Field. It helps that it's such a beautiful ballpark. There are reasons to attend a Rockies game that have very little to do with the actual baseball. But, more often than not, when a team is 12-50 on the season, attendance has bottomed out. That is not the case in Denver right now.

Rockies fans deserve a ton of credit for supporting their team through such a nightmare season.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

National League standings by average home attendance

Order Team Attendance 1 Los Angeles Dodgers 50,539 2 San Diego Padres 42,016 3 Philadelphia Phillies 41,209 4 New York Mets 37,686 5 Atlanta Braves 36,611 6 Chicago Cubs 35,884 7 San Francisco Giants 34,676 8 Arizona Diamondbacks 31,461 9 St. Louis Cardinals 29,344 10 Colorado Rockies 27,621 11 Milwaukee Brewers 27,406 12 Washington Nationals 26,153 13 Cincinnati Reds 23,920 14 Pittsburgh Pirates 17,079 15 Miami Marlins 11,812

There aren't too many surprises here, but Colorado still filling up the stadium — even if it's only a little over half capacity — is a testament to the commitment and endurance of those fans. Very few folks have gone to a Rockies home game this season and been treated to a positive experience, at least on the baseball front. That numbers shows hardcore dedication. And also the power of a nice mountain view.

Those numbers toward the bottom are pretty sad. Pittsburgh has a beautiful ballpark, a vociferous fanbase, and one of MLB's brightest stars in Paul Skenes. Not being able to put a semi-competent product on the field is an indictment not only on the front office, but on Bob Nutting and the shareholders. As for Miami, well... what do you expect at this point? It's a bummer. Getting swept by the Rockies won't help bring fans to the ballpark.

American League standings by average home attendance

Order Team Attendance 1 New York Yankees 42,309 2 Los Angeles Angels 33,842 3 Boston Red Sox 32,436 4 Houston Astros 32,375 5 Toronto Blue Jays 28,622 6 Texas Rangers 28,264 7 Seattle Mariners 27,087 8 Detroit Tigers 25,392 9 Baltimore Orioles 23,749 10 Cleveland Guardians 21,967 11 Kansas City Royals 21,095 12 Minnesota Twins 19,596 13 Chicago White Sox 16,036 14 Athletics 10,069 15 Tampa Bay Rays 9,872

Credit to the fans in Los Angeles — and specifically Anaheim — who continue to show up en masse for a mediocre team. The Yankees at No. 1 is hardly a surprise, but the gap between New York and second place is considerable.

What stands out most, of course, are those two teams at the bottom. The A's and Rays are both in minor league ballparks this season. We can't really blame the Rays for their roof getting destroyed in a hurricane, but this is a full-scale embarrassment for the Athletics, who left a loyal fanbase in Oakland after years of neglecting the roster, only to field a slighty more expensive roster for equally bad results in West Sacramento, often without much fan support. The MLB should want more for its clubs.