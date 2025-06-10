MLB Standings by record vs. winning teams: Playoff hopefuls are getting exposed

While MLB teams earn the same number of victories in the win column no matter which team they beat, not all wins are created equal. Beating a bottom-feeder is a lot easier than defeating a World Series contender, after all.

With that in mind, record against winning teams can often give MLB fans an indication of how good certain teams really are. The teams that can beat other great teams often find themselves playing deep into October, while the other clubs that can only stack up wins against the dregs of the standings have a harder time when the competition inevitably picks up.

So let's take a look at how the MLB standings would look if they were based on record against winning teams.

Note: All records are accurate entering play on Tuesday, June 10.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

MLB standings ordered by record against winning teams

AL East

Rank Team Record vs. Winning Teams Current Overall Record 1 New York Yankees 24-16 39-25 2 Tampa Bay Rays 19-16 36-30 3 Boston Red Sox 17-21 32-36 4 Toronto Blue Jays 16-21 36-30 5 Baltimore Orioles 15-24 26-38

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for the top Wild Card spot in the AL, but the Rays have managed to be three games above .500 against winning teams while the Jays are five games below that mark against similar competition. There's still time for the Jays to improve on this, and they've gone 3-1 on their current road trip against winning teams, but it's hard to expect much from them without better play against the best MLB has to offer.

AL Central

Rank Team Record vs. Winning Teams Current Overall Record 1 Detroit Tigers 25-19 43-24 2 Cleveland Guardians 21-22 34-31 3 Kansas City Royals 21-26 34-32 4 Minnesota Twins 17-23 35-30 5 Chicago White Sox 13-28 22-44

The Detroit Tigers have the third-best record in the Majors and also happen to have the second-most wins and the third-best record against teams above .500. They've played high-end baseball all year, and their record against winning teams shows that.

AL West

Rank Team Record vs. Winning Teams Current Overall Record 1 Houston Astros 27-23 36-29 2 Seattle Mariners 14-17 33-32 3 Los Angeles Angels 19-23 31-34 4 Texas Rangers 16-24 31-35 5 Athletics 10-31 26-42

The Houston Astros have taken over first place in the AL West, and a big reason for that has to do with their league-leading 27 victories against winning teams. The Astros have played a very difficult schedule thus far, but their ability to not only survive but thrive against winning teams has them in a great position to win another division title.

NL East

Rank Team Record vs. Winning Teams Current Overall Record 1 New York Mets 20-12 42-24 2 Philadelphia Phillies 15-17 38-28 3 Atlanta Braves 16-23 28-37 4 Washington Nationals 13-21 30-35 5 Miami Marlins 14-25 24-40

Performance against winning teams could be what determines the winner of the NL East. The New York Mets have the best record in the National League against winning teams while the Philadelphia Phillies sit two games under .500. Unless the Phillies step it up against winning teams, including the Mets themselves, they might end up in a Wild Card spot when all is said and done.

NL Central

Rank Team Record vs. Winning Teams Current Overall Record 1 St. Louis Cardinals 21-18 36-30 2 Chicago Cubs 17-18 40-26 3 Milwaukee Brewers 21-23 35-32 4 Cincinnati Reds 17-19 34-33 5 Pittsburgh Pirates 16-33 27-40

The Chicago Cubs have World Series aspirations, but it's hard to put them in the same conversation as a team like the Mets, for example, when they're a game under .500 against winning teams. The St. Louis Cardinals, meanwhile, have been one of MLB's biggest surprises, and have been able to do more than compete against some of the league's best. They should be an interesting watch the rest of the way.

NL West

Rank Team Record vs. Winning Teams Current Overall Record 1 Los Angeles Dodgers 16-14 40-27 2 San Francisco Giants 21-20 38-28 3 Arizona Diamondbacks 18-24 32-34 4 San Diego Padres 15-22 37-28 5 Colorado Rockies 5-42 12-53

The San Diego Padres are yet another example of a team with World Series aspirations that just hasn't played very well against elite competition. The Padres are nine games over .500 overall, but are seven games under .500 against winning teams. That's a stark contrast, and a big reason why, even while they're only two games over .500 in these situations, the Los Angeles Dodgers are leading the NL West.