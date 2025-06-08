MLB standings ordered by starter ERA: Mets rotation is scorching

The pitcher is arguably the most important position in the MLB, more specifically, the starters. They set the tone and dictate a lot of the action. Uncoincidentally, a pair of the league's shortlist of World Series contenders, the New York Mets and the Detroit Tigers, each deploys elite rotations.

Detroit and New York have taken different paths to similar results. The Mets' bunch has overachieved relative to its pedigree (or lack thereof). Meanwhile, the Tigers' star-studded staff has lived up to its lofty billing. But how does the rest of the Majors stack up against them in terms of starter ERA entering the June 8 slate of games?

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

New York Mets headline MLB standings by starter ERA

Team Starter ERA Team Win-Loss Record New York Mets 2.84 41-24 Texas Rangers 2.88 30-35 Detroit Tigers 3.13 42-24 Kansas City Royals 3.23 33-32 Milwaukee Brewers 3.41 35-30 San Francisco Giants 3.51 37-28 Cincinnati Reds 3.61 32-33 Houston Astros 3.62 36-28 Minnesota Twins 3.64 34-30 New York Yankees 3.67 39-24 Tampa Bay Rays 3.68 35-30 Philadelphia Phillies 3.72 37-27 Atlanta Braves 3.73 27-36 San Diego Padres 3.80 36-27 St. Louis Cardinals 3.82 36-28 Chicago Cubs 3.85 40-24 Chicago White Sox 3.88 22-43 Seattle Mariners 4.05 32-31 Cleveland Guardians 4.12 33-30 Los Angeles Dodgers 4.29 38-27 Washington Nationals 4.32 30-34 Los Angeles Angels 4.42 30-33 Toronto Blue Jays 4.53 35-29 Arizona Diamondbacks 4.58 31-33 Boston Red Sox 4.58 31-35 Baltimore Orioles 5.25 26-37 Miami Marlins 5.49 24-39 Athletics 5.50 25-41 Colorado Rockies 6.54 12-52

Of course, it starts with reigning American League Cy Young and Triple Crown winner Tarik Skubal for the Tigers. But Reese Olson's continued ascension and the renaissance of 2018 No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize can't be overlooked. Detroit's three-headed monster is as good as any, and that doesn't even include veteran hurler Jack Flaherty.

Conversely, New York has gotten unexpectedly spectacular contributions from reliever-turned-starter Clay Holmes and Griffin Canning. They've filled the voids left by southpaw Sean Manaea and free-agent acquisition Frankie Montas, who have yet to throw in 2025. But above all, Kodai Senga looks as healthy and dominant as ever after numerous injuries limited him to one outing last season. The Mets' ace leads the NL in ERA (1.59).

Sandwiched between the league's most winningest teams, the Texas Rangers are not like the elite company they keep. Jacob deGrom returning to his dynamic form has been one of the most fun storylines of this season. Yet, their middling bullpen and disappointing run-scoring unit have resulted in a frustrating year.

Oddly enough, the Los Angeles Dodgers are 21st in starter ERA. They've invested heavily in the group, including prized offseason additions two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell and Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki. The defending World Series champions have one of only three nine-figure rotations ($). Alas, their ranking is far lower than the other two (the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees).

Despite sporting one of the worst offenses in the Majors, the Kansas City Royals have remained in the postseason hunt, thanks to a strong rotation. It's hard to believe Kris Bubic was cooped up in their bullpen for 2024, considering he has the lowest ERA in the Majors (1.43).

The Colorado Rockies are pacing to boast baseball's worst starter ERA for a third consecutive campaign; no one's particularly close to taking this title from them. Not great, Bob!

Unlike the Royals, the Rockies aren't compensating for their woes at the plate with pitching. This team is dismal on all fronts, hence why it's on track to surpass the 2024 Chicago White Sox as the worst in modern history. Yes, mile-high altitude factors into the equation, but being a full fraction point behind the next-closest squad is unjustifiable.

Note: Stats are via MLB.com and Baseball-Reference entering play on June 8.