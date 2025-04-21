MLB standings ordered by home runs hit: Yankees mashing, Blue Jays power outage

Nothing is more valuable in the game of baseball than the home run ball. A home run, whether runners are on base or not, can swing virtually any given game. Given that, teams are prioritizing home runs more than singles now more than ever, and results show why.

Six of the top seven teams in home runs last season made the postseason. The lone exception was the 89-win Arizona Diamondbacks, who were eliminated from postseason contention on the season's final day. Two of the top three teams in home runs hit last season made the World Series. Given how good the pitching is, hitting a home run can prove to be more efficient than relying on stringing multiple hits in a row together.

Considering where the game is trending, teams would like to be at or near the top of the league when it comes to hitting home runs. The number of elite teams at or near the top of the home run leaderboard to start the 2025 campaign shows exactly why.

It's early, but with that in mind, let's take a look at how the MLB standings would be ordered if they were based on home runs hit.

Note: All records and home run totals are before games on Monday, 4/21.

MLB standings ordered by home runs

AL East

Rank Team Home Runs Current Record 1 New York Yankees 38 14-8 2 Baltimore Orioles 31 9-12 3 Boston Red Sox 23 12-11 4 Tampa Bay Rays 21 9-13 5 Toronto Blue Jays 12 12-10

The New York Yankees, thanks somewhat to the torpedo bats, lead the AL East and the entire league in home runs hit with 38 in their first 22 games of the year. Unsurprisingly, they're 14-8 as a result. Aaron Judge unsurprisingly leads the team with seven long balls, but both Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Trent Grisham are just one behind as of this writing.

With that being said, the Toronto Blue Jays have found ways to win without relying on the home run ball, as they currently sit in second place in the AL East. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette have combined for just one home run thus far. Even Anthony Santander has only two home runs. Whether the Jays can maintain their strong start even without power from their three best hitters remains to be seen.

AL Central

Rank Team Home Runs Current Record 1 Cleveland Guardians 26 12-9 2 Detroit Tigers 22 13-9 3 Chicago White Sox 16 5-16 4 Minnesota Twins 16 7-15 5 Kansas City Royals 11 9-14

The AL Central is a division that is currently showing how valuable home runs are. The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers are in the top half of the league in home runs, and they're leading the division by a decent margin so far. The teams that have been unable to hit for much power are five games or more below the .500 mark.

AL West

Rank Team Home Runs Current Record 1 Los Angeles Angels 33 11-10 2 Seattle Mariners 32 12-10 3 Athletics 30 10-12 4 Texas Rangers 22 13-9 5 Houston Astros 17 10-11

The AL West is a division that shows that while home runs are valuable, they can't be the only way teams score runs. The Los Angeles Angels are fourth in the majors in home runs, but are just 20th in runs scored. Mike Trout has hit eight home runs but has totaled just 14 hits thus far. Yes, he has more home runs than singles. The Seattle Mariners have done a bit better in the run-scoring department, but even they are tied for 12th in the majors in that category. That isn't great, considering they're fifth in the majors in home runs.

NL East

Rank Team Home Runs Current Record 1 Atlanta Braves 27 8-13 2 Washington Nationals 23 9-13 3 New York Mets 20 15-7 4 Philadelphia Phillies 20 13-9 5 Miami Marlins 16 9-12

The same that was said about the AL West can be said about the NL East. The Atlanta Braves are in the top 10 in home runs, but are tied for 24th in runs scored. Their struggles with runners in scoring position have been well documented. On the flip side, teams like the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies haven't hit for much power, but they're still winning games while holding that home run upside. Can you imagine how good these teams will be when Juan Soto and Trea Turner start hitting for more power?

NL Central

Rank Team Home Runs Current Record 1 Chicago Cubs 34 14-10 2 Cincinnati Reds 25 12-10 3 Milwaukee Brewers 22 11-11 4 St. Louis Cardinals 21 9-13 5 Pittsburgh Pirates 16 8-15

The Chicago Cubs look like clear-cut favorites to win the NL Central, and their home run potential is a big reason for that. The Cubs are third in the majors in home runs and lead the majors in runs scored. Adding a big power bat like Kyle Tucker has proven to be instrumental in many ways for this team. Now, it's on the organization to pay him the boatload of money he's worth in the winter to ensure he remains in town.

NL West

Rank Team Home Runs Current Record 1 Los Angeles Dodgers 36 16-7 2 Arizona Diamondbacks 30 13-9 3 San Francisco Giants 25 14-8 4 San Diego Padres 22 16-6 5 Colorado Rockies 15 4-17

Who had Tommy Edman leading the Los Angeles Dodgers and sitting just one shy of the National League lead in home runs at any point? Certainly not me, and that speaks to how loaded this Dodgers team is. Their entire lineup from top to bottom is capable of hitting a home run at any given moment, and they lead the National League in home runs as a result. The Dodgers are a juggernaut, and their ability to change any given game with the home run ball is a big reason why.