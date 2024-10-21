These MLB teams (and players) have the most World Series wins in history
The 2024 MLB season has reached its final chapter, as the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees get set to square off in the World Series beginning on Friday, Oct. 25. This isn't just a matchup between some of the biggest names in the sport; it's also a matchup between two of the winningest teams in the history of the sport, with bundles of championships between them in their long and storied histories.
But just how do those histories stack up with the rest of the league? Which teams (and players) have the most World Series wins? Before New York and L.A. meet in Game 1, here's a full breakdown of the history of the Fall Classic.
Which MLB team has the most World Series wins?
Surprise, surprise: It's the New York Yankees, who stand head and shoulders above the competition with a whopping 27 World Series titles in their history. Not only are they the only team to win it all at least four times in a row, but they've done it two different times, pulling off a four-peat from 1936-1939 and five in a row from 1949-1953. Things have cooled off a little bit of late, though; New York went 18 years without a title from 1978 to 1996, and hasn't hoisted the Commissioner's Trophy since 2009.
While they're a distant second overall, the class of the National League is the St. Louis Cardinals with 11 World Series wins. The Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics are tied for third place with nine championships apiece.
Full list of MLB teams with the most World Series wins
Below is a full list of teams with the most World Series wins.
Team
World Series titles
First title
Most recent title
New York Yankees
27
1923
2009
St. Louis Cardinals
11
1926
2011
Boston Red Sox
9
1903
2018
Oakland Athletics
9
1910
1989
San Francisco Giants
8
1905
2014
Los Angeles Dodgers
7
1955
2020
Pittsburgh Pirates
5
1909
1979
Cincinnati Reds
5
1919
1990
The New York Yankees: The most successful franchise in MLB history
The Yankees' 27 World Series titles aren't just the most in baseball history; they're the most of any North American franchise across all four major sports, spanning nearly a full century. The success began with the arrival of some guy named Babe Ruth, who partnered with Lou Gehrig to capture championships in 1923, 1927, 1928 and 1932. From there, it was a matter of passing the baton: Ruth and Gehrig passed it to Joe DiMaggio (nine titles, including four in a row from 1936-1939) who passed it to Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra (who dominated the 1950s and early 60s, with eight World Series wins from 1950 to 1962).
Things slowed a bit from there, but even then the team enjoyed more success than most other franchises have in their entire history. Reggie Jackson led New York to consecutive World Series victories over the Dodgers in 1977 and 1978, and while the franchise went nearly 20 years without another trophy, Derek Jeter made up for lost time with four titles in five years from 1996 through 2000.
Players with the most World Series wins
As you might imagine, this list is dominated by Yankees: Of the 31 players who have won a World Series five or more times, all of them captured at least one of their rings in New York.
Player Name
World Series titles
Teams played for
Notable years
Yogi Berra
10
New York Yankees
1947, 1949-1953, 1956, 1958, 1961-1962
Joe DiMaggio
9
New York Yankees
1936-1939, 1941, 1947, 1949-1951
Mickey Mantle
7
New York Yankees
1951-1953, 1956, 1958, 1961-1962
Babe Ruth
7
Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees
1915, 1916, 1918, 1923, 1927, 1928, 1932
Notable players with World Series wins across multiple teams
Ruth is the most notable name on this list, winning seven across stints with both the Yankees and Red Sox. In addition to his October heroics in New York, Reggie Jackson also helped propel the Oakland A's to a threepeat from 1972-1974. As parity has increased around the league and racking up rings has become harder and harder, the list of players to do it across multiple organizations has gotten pretty short. Curt Schilling won it all with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001 and the Boston Red Sox and 2004, playing vital roles on both teams. While several players have won titles with three different teams, no player has managed to do it with four.