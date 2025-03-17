MLB Tokyo Series 2025 ticket prices: Cheapest, most expensive tickets

The MLB Tokyo Series to kick off the 2025 season should be a spectacle for all baseball fans to behold. In one dugout, we have the Los Angeles Dodgers, a club that's not only the reigning World Series champions but also boasts a hefty Japanese contingent on the roster with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, newcomer Roki Sasaki and, of course, Shohei Ohtani. However, the Chicago Cubs will take the other dugout, with their own strong Japanese representation behind Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki.

Now, the two clubs are set for a two-game series played at the historic Tokyo Dome (shouts to my Wrestle Kingdom and New Japan fans) on March 18 and 19. Even in the exhibitions leading up to this game for the Dodgers and Cubs, the excitement in Japan has been off the charts to watch MLB take center stage. It should only reach more of a fever pitch on Tuesday and Wednesday when the two teams compete in real regular-season action.

With all of that excitement and what is expected to be a monstrous crowd at the Tokyo Dome, it's hard not to wonder just how much it would cost to get in to watch the Dodgers-Cubs matchup. So let's dive into what we know about the ticket prices for the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series and see just how much it would cost to be there to witness some baseball history.

Cheapest tickets available for Dodgers-Cubs in MLB Tokyo Series

Cheapest ticket for March 18 game

The current cheapest ticket available for the first matchup between LA and Chicago comes in at a staggering $2,462 on StubHub. Even crazier is that the cheapest ticket is actually a pair of tickets and that price is per ticket. It's even more expensive, though, if you're trying to attend as a single for the Tokyo Series for the first game between the Dodgers and Cubs. That price comes in at a whopping $3,196 on the resell market as well.

Cheapest ticket for March 19 game

With a bit more time until the second game of the series as of this writing, the cheapest ticket for Wednesday's game is a bit less expensive — but not that much! The cheapest option for this leg of the Tokyo Series is a pair of two for $1,468 apiece. Going deeper, the least expensive single ticket that remains available for March 19 comes in at $1,897. This is just crazy stuff.

Most expensive tickets available for Dodgers-Cubs in MLB Tokyo Series

The most expensive ticket for the Dodgers-Cubs matchups in the MLB Tokyo Series is, by far, the $16,158 apiece pair of tickets available for the Wednesday, March 19 game, per StubHub. That, however, might be a bit of an outlier given that it's in one of the lower sections on the first base side, but all the way up in Row 26. The most realistically expensive ticket price would probably be a $9,964 ticket for the Tuesday, March 18 game that is located in Section A Reserve on the third base side, available on StubHub. Truly just an absurd amount of money that we're talking about for these tickets.

How many tickets are even left for the MLB Tokyo Series?

Frankly, not a whole helluva lot of tickets are even available for Dodgers vs. Cubs in the Tokyo Dome at this point. Less than 24 hours until the first pitch on March 18, there are only 44 remaining tickets available on StubHub. It's not much better for the day after as StubHub says just 84 tickets are still available for the second game of the series.

When you look at those numbers and consider that the stadium has a capacity of 43,500 fans for a baseball game, it's absolutely bonkers that there are under 130 total tickets remaining on the biggest resell market out there combined for both games. This is one of the hottest sporting event tickets that we've seen in a long time.

How do MLB Tokyo Series ticket prices compare to Opening Day in the US?

Just how hot is the ticket for the Tokyo Series matchup? Compared to Opening Day tickets for two of baseball's biggest brands, the Dodgers in Los Angeles and the New York Yankees playing in the Bronx for the March 27 Opening Day in the United States, the Dodgers-Cubs matchup in Japan still blows it out of the water.

As mentioned, the cheapest ticket to the Tokyo Series for either of the two games is $1,468. The cheapest ticket for the Dodgers-Tigers matchup in LA on Opening Day is more than a grand less at $215. In fact, one of the most expensive tickets available on StubHub for that matchup is at $2,422, which is cheaper than the cheapest ticket for Tuesday's Tokyo Series opener (though there is a VIP package for LA that comes in at over $13K per ticket). As for the Yankees-Brewers matchup on Opening Day in the Bronx, you can get in the door for a measly $50 as the cheapest ticket, though the most expensive ticket behind home plate does clock in at $3,266.