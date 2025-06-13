The Milwaukee Brewers are not for the faint of heart. Starting pitcher Aaron Civale asked for a trade earlier this week after the right-hander was moved out of the starting rotation. Civale didn't want to play the long relief game, and as a result took out his frustration on management.

It didn't take long for the Brewers to find a solution to their problem, as they dealt Civale to the Chicago White Sox, per MLB Insider Jon Heyman. Civale has a 4.91 ERA on the season, and a change of scenery with lesser expectations could do him some good. Civale is just one season removed from a 3.53 ERA in 14 appearances with Milwaukee. This is after the Brewers themselves acquired Civale from the Tampa Bay Rays.

What did the White Sox give up for Brewers pitcher Aaron Civale?

In return for Civale, the Brewers have acquired first baseman Andrew Vaughn, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Vaughn is a former top prospect who has struggled to consistently produce at the MLB level. However, if any team can help Vaughn finally round into form, it is Milwaukee.

Vaughn has 20-home run power, as he displayed just a season ago. In the past two years he has registered positive WAR, which is surely a step in the right direction. However, he's struggled mightily in 2025, hitting under the Mendoza line.

That being said, getting anything of value for Civale, who made it known through public channels that he wanted out, is a win for Milwaukee. Civale is a capable starting pitcher, but he didn't fit in the Brewers rotation given his recent struggles and the promotion of top prospect Jacob Misiorowski.

Who won the trade, Brewers or White Sox?

Declaring an early winner for this trade is tough, as both players are depreciating assets. However, Civale should provide immediate value to the White Sox rotation. The White Sox rank 23rd in team pitching staff ERA as of this writing. Civale, if he can return to form, will help them immensely.

The Brewers took a flyer on Vaughn, which could pay dividends in the end. If Vaughn can prove to be a capable first baseman, it will make their eventual decision to part ways with Rhys Hoskins all the easier. Hoskins is playing out the 2025 season, but a mutual option awaits for the 2026 season. Hoskins has a .774 OPS so far this campaign.

Milwaukee Brewers trade grade: B-

Chicago White Sox trade grade: B