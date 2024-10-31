MLB trade grades: Orioles acquire son of a gold glover for John Fisher's favorite asset
The Baltimore Orioles have been left sitting on their hands while the 2024 MLB postseason wrapped up. Wednesday night, the Dodgers defeated the Yankees in Game 5 of the World Series to bring home the championship and it took less than 24 hours for the Orioles to kick off their offseason.
Baltimore has a ton on their plate this winter. The biggest priority for the team will be trying to bring their ace, Corbin Burnes, back to Baltimore. But, beyond that, there are a ton of moves to be made, whether it's adding depth, adding stars, clearing cap or changing the coaching staff. Baltimore is going to be all in to win over the next few years.
Baltimore made their first move of the offseason, this one being a deal with the Oakland Athletics. It certainly won't be the last trade that Baltimore makes this winter.
MLB trade grades: Orioles acquire A's OF Daz Cameron for cash considerations
The Orioles have officially acquired outfielder Daz Cameron from the Athletics in exchange for cash considerations.
Daz Cameron is the son of former Gold Glover, Mike Cameron. Mike Cameron played well over a decade of professional baseball before retiring and dedicating more time to his children, like Daz.
Through 139 MLB games, Daz Cameron is slashing .201/.263/.330 with 14 stolen bases, 10 home runs, 15 doubles and three triples. Cameron has flopped pretty badly in his professional career, as he's not an elite fielder or base runner to go along with his .200 career average.
But, adding him to Baltimore could be a nice change of scenery for the 27-year-old. Baltimore has developed quite a few position players into usable pieces in the big leagues. Cameron still has enough potential to develop into a rotational piece in Baltimore, though I wouldn't count on it.
Cameron was a borderline roster player for the Athletics, so being able to trade him for John Fisher's favorite asset, cash, is a big win. It's not going to move the needle for the A's, but it's a small move that pushes them in the right direction.