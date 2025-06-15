MLB trade grades: Rafael Devers dealt to Giants in stunning blockbuster

The vibes were seemingly great for the Boston Red Sox, as they just came off of a sweep of the rival New York Yankees. Just as fans were feeling good, they were dealt a gut punch in the form of their superstar being traded.

On Sunday, FanSided's own MLB insider Robert Murray broke the news that the Red Sox were trading third baseman Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. As for the return, the Red Sox are receiving Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, and more.

The San Francisco Giants are acquiring Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox for Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison and more, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) June 15, 2025

MLB trade grades: Giants acquire Rafael Devers from Red Sox in stunning trade

There has been plenty of drama surrounding Devers, considering the team signed Alex Bregman to play third base. Devers was vocal in his desire to play third base, but accepted his role as designated hitter. But then, with Triston Casas out for the season, Devers expressed a desire to remain designated hitter and not move to first base.

Either way, the Giants are gaining a legitimate power hitter in their pursuit of competing against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the NL West.

As for the Red Sox, they can try to talk themselves into the value they receieved in Harrison and Hicks.

Giants trade grade: A+

Red Sox trade grade: C+