3 Braves who will be dumped long before the trade deadline: Profar dilemma

Just when it looked like the Atlanta Braves were turning their season around, they had a dud of a series. They swept the New York Mets at home, only to then drop two of three to the Miami Marlins. Now, at 35-41, Atlanta is 11.0 games behind the first place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East, and 7.0 games back of the third Wild Card spot in the NL. They're still in the postseason race, but they're going to have to get going sooner rather than later. Fortunately for Braves fans, roster moves will be coming in the not-too-distant future.

Not only are the players who will lose their spots on the roster having struggles of their own, but they're holding spots occupied by better players who are either in Triple-A or sidelined. When the Braves make their next roster moves, these three players will be removed from the active roster in some capacity.

3) Austin Cox, relief pitcher

As underwhelming as this Braves bullpen is, most of the spots are fully set. Raisel Iglesias, Dylan Lee, Pierce Johnson, Aaron Bummer, and Enyel De Los Santos have established themselves as important pieces of the bullpen puzzle. Rafael Montero is a player the Braves liked enough to trade for, and he's been really good lately. Dylan Dodd has not been scored upon in his seven MLB appearances. That leaves Austin Cox as the odd man out in this Braves bullpen.

Is this fair? Perhaps. Cox has just one MLB appearance this season, and he pitched a scoreless inning. Still, virtually every bullpen has at least one spot for the team to use to essentially keep a fresh arm at the MLB level. Cox occupies that spot.

Eventually, the Braves will need to promote a fresh arm in a game where Cox throws an inning or two. Since he's one of several left-handers Atlanta has to offer and he has minor league options, he's an easy reliever for the team to send down at some point in favor of a fresh arm.

2) Luke Williams, infielder

Luke Williams has been in the majors since early May, and yet, he has appeared in just 17 games and has a total of 15 plate appearances under his belt. He provides some value as a pinch runner and can play a variety of positions, but Williams has a total of two starts in nearly two months in the majors this season. He rarely sees the field. The question of why he's still with the MLB team is a good one.

Ultimately, it comes down to a lack of depth. The Braves are committed to playing Ozzie Albies and Nick Allen in the middle infield every day, and with Orlando Arcia DFA'd, they don't have a better option. Nacho Alvarez Jr., arguably their top position player propsect, gives them an intriguing depth option.

Alvarez has missed most of the year due to injury, but has 10 hits in 22 at-bats in seven games for Triple-A Gwinnett. He represents an upgrade over Williams in the utility infielder role, and might even be an upgrade over both Albies and Allen with how they've performed offensively. At the end of the day, it makes little sense to roster Williams if the Braves never start him. Alvarez is a clear internal upgrade, and is a player the Braves should promote when he's fully up to speed in Williams' spot.

1) Stuart Fairchild, outfielder

Whether they want him back or not, Braves fans will see Jurickson Profar in left field just about every day when his 80-game PED suspension is up in early July. Profar's absence has greatly hurt the Braves, but he should provide a major boost over guys like Alex Verdugo and Eli White in left field.

When Profar returns, chances are, the Braves will choose to part with an outfielder. With Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II, Alex Verdugo, and Eli White also on the roster, the Braves have no reason to carry Stuart Fairchild on their 26-man roster.

Fairchild was acquired right as Profar got suspended to give the Braves some outfield depth. His role was primarily to start against left-handed pitching, but he has just six hits in 36 at-bats (.182 BA) with Atlanta overall, and has not taken a single at-bat since May 29 (although he did miss a couple of weeks with injury).

Fairchild doesn't have a role on this Braves team even without Profar. Once Profar comes back, it'd be hard to imagine him sticking around.