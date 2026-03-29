3 easy ways to watch MLB's Sunday Night Baseball on Peacock without losing your mind

Sunday Night Football is no longer on ESPN, which may be a huge inconvenience for more than a few MLB fans. Instead of an easy click over to a widely available channel, tuning in now requires a streaming subscription or a channel that's not available everywhere.

It's not asking too much to watch national baseball games without having to jump through hoops. Rob Manfred just isn't listening. So here we are, hoping to guide you through the hoops as quickly and easily as possible.

Option 1 to watch Sunday Night Baseball: Peacock

Peacock is now the home of Sunday Night Baseball, so it's the first place to start. If you happen to already have a Peacock subscription, you're in luck! The hard part is already done. Just flip over to the Peacock app, jump over to the sports tab and find the game (which should be featured prominently). Just make sure you have Peacock Premium or Plus. Games won't be available for those in the Select tier.

If you don't have Peacock, then you can always start subscribing now, starting at $10.99 per month. Just make note of the previous statement about getting the Premium tier or higher.

If you also want to catch Friday Night Baseball broadcasts on AppleTV+, you can kill two birds with one stone and get the AppleTV+ and Peacock bundle. It's $14.00 per month. Subscribing to the two services separately would run you $24, so you'd be saving a nice chunk of change.

Option 2 to watch Sunday Night Baseball: Cable/satellite

Do you have cable or satellite? I'd love to say you can pop over to a dedicated channel, but it's not that simple. Future Sunday Night Baseball broadcasts may feature on NBC, but the first broadcast between the Guardians and Mariner will only be simulcast on NBCSports Network.

So now is the time to check if the NBCSports channel is included in your package. Xfinity/Comcast subscribers should have it, but usually in a premium tier. Other cable subscribers may or may not have access to the channel, which is still being rolled out since its revival late last year.

As usual with cable and satellite providers, your best bet is to check and see if NBCSports Network is in your guide.

Option 3 to watch Sunday Night: YouTube TV or Hulu

YouTube TV was actually the first carrier to add the revived NBCSN to the lineup. So current subscribers can tune in that way, but only those with the Sports Plan.

It's easy for those who already get Peacock through their YouTube TV account with YouTube Primetime Channels add ons.

YouTube TV starts at $82.99 per month and is really only a good option for cordcutters.

As of now, we can't guarantee that other popular streaming services like Hulu, Fubo or Sling have NBCSN.

Now, godspeed as you set off to watch games in Rob Manfred's MLB. May your efforts be more fruitful than the start of Cal Raleigh's season.

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