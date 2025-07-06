3 emergency arms Yankees can trade for to replace Clarke Schmidt

The injury bug has been going around like a wild animal in the New York Yankees rotation. First, the team's ace, Gerrit Cole, was notified he needed Tommy John surgery before the season. The reigning American League Rookie of the Year, Luis Gil, was placed on the 60-day IL in Spring Training with a lat strain and has yet to start his rehab assignment. Marcus Stroman missed a few months, but he’s back in the rotation. Right when he returned, Aaron Boone’s rotation took another hit, as Clarke Schmidt will miss the remainder of the season and a chunk of 2026, due to Tommy John surgery.

Heading into 2025, the Yankees' rotation was supposed to be one of the best in baseball. Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Cole, Schmidt, and Gil looked elite on paper. Out of those five, only Rodon and Fried are left standing.

New York is in a serious rut right now. Across the Yankees’ last 25 games, they’re 9-16. Today, they sit three games back of the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East. Luckily, trade season is inching closer. Brian Cashman has to add a starter with all the hits they’ve taken this season, and it needs to happen sooner rather than later. Here are three starters they can trade for before the deadline to help them get back on track.

3. Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates are going to be sellers. One name rumored to be dealt is Mitch Keller, who’s signed through 2028. He’s having a stellar season, despite his 3-10 record. The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.64 ERA. The Pirates have one of the worst offenses in MLB, so it’s no surprise to see his record where it is, even with his ERA.

Keller would be a great fit with the Yankees. He’d be New York’s number three, behind Fried and Rodon. Once Gil returns, Boone’s rotation would look strong. Warren and Stroman would battle out for the final spot in the rotation, or they could use a six-man rotation.

The veteran starter is gaining interest among the league, especially from their cross-town rival. Pittsburgh wants to clear some payroll, and with Keller being their highest-paid player, he’s the best one to be dealt. New York could include a player like Spencer Jones in a package for the right-hander. With Jasson Domínguez, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Ben Rice, the Yankees don’t have a fit for Jones now or even in the future. In the minors this season, Jones is hitting .275 with a 1.024 OPS. The Pirates would likely love to bring a player with Jones’ potential in.

2. Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals aren’t having the season they’ve expected to have. Rumors have suggested they’re leaning towards being sellers at the deadline, and Seth Lugo would be a piece they could trade to acquire young talent. Last season's AL Cy Young runner-up could be exactly what the Yankees need. He has a player option after 2025, and at this point, it looks like he will opt out. The 35-year-old would be an ideal rental for the Yankees.

Pitching in New York is something Lugo has already proved he’s capable of, as he spent seven seasons with the Mets, pitching to a 3.48 ERA during his tenure. If the Royals plan to deal him, Cashman can’t miss out on acquiring him. Lugo has been one of the best pitchers in baseball the past two seasons and could reshape the Yankees' rotation.

1. Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan has been dominant for the Minnesota Twins this season. The 29-year-old has pitched to a 2.75 ERA with a 0.87 WHIP. He’ll be one of the most coveted pitchers at the deadline because of his ability and team control. He won’t hit free agency til 2028.

The Twins starter would likely require a lucrative package to acquire, considering all the factors. Cashman would likely have to include Jones, along with other top prospects. At this point, with all the injuries, the Yankees would be foolish not to put together something to trade for Ryan.