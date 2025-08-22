Fourteen at bats was a big enough sample size for Mike Elias and the Baltimore Orioles to lock down top prospect Samuel Basallo on an 8-year, $67 million contract. Granted, he somehow has 5 RBI in those 14 at bats, so he's on pace to smash Hank Aaron's all-time RBI record by, like, his fifth year in the league.

Following Basallo's extension, the morale in Baltimore has jumped up a little after a wholly disappointing 2025. Here's how Mike Elias can continue to raise that morale and get the Birds back

1. Give Gunnar Henderson as much money as he wants

If 14 at-bats were enough to extend Samuel Basallo... you'd think a 20-plus WAR in under 500 career games would be enough for the Orioles' front office to write a blank check for Henderson. That hasn't been the case yet, though, and although time is on the O's side right now (Henderson isn't a free agent until 2029) the best way to show fans and players that you're bought in to the future as a team is to pay your star players instead of haggling with them to save a few bucks.

Henderson's slugging has taken a step back in 2025 (he hit 37 homers in 2024, down to 15 so far in 2025) but I'm extremely not worried about his production declining until at least about 2038, and the planet will be engulfed in flames and the East coast will be underwater at that point so does it really matter what the payroll looks like?

2. Listen to trade offers for Adley Rutschman

I purposefully didn't say "trade Adley Rutschman," because I refuse to fully abandon a guy who posted a 5.4 WAR rookie season as a catcher who OPS'd over .800 — and the Orioles shouldn't be quick to ship him off, either.

But with Basallo (a natural catcher who might end up playing first base) now in the mix, the Orioles would be silly not to at least listen to offers for Rutschman, whose production has dipped each of his four years in the league. If the league still values him as a future star backstop, then adding a haul of prospects and letting Basallo try to develop behind the plate would be the best way forward for this team.

3. Pay a veteran pitcher (and take a swing on another)

The 2026 free agent pitching class won't have many top-end aces outside of Framber Valdez (Freddy Peralta's team option will keep him off the market) but there will be plenty of reliable rotation arms for hire, and the Orioles should pay one of them (Ranger Suarez comes to mind as a good fit) and take a flier on another who could quickly outperform whatever deal he gets this winter — Shane Bieber, do you like blue crab?

Baltimore is No. 26 in ERA this year and there's some reason to believe that number will be better in 2026... but Elias and the front office should not put all of their eggs in the prospect basket for next year's rotation. The team has numerous pitchers who could be ready to pitch in the bigs next year and could be good enough to start consistently, but relying on rookies to make up essentially an entire rotation is a needlessly risky move. Go get some pitchers on the market and if any of the prospects produce, that's a bonus.

4 (bonus): Lifetime contract for Mr. Splash

The best way to keep fans bought in... is to spray them with water for three hours a night. Trust me, I say that from experience. I was unaware of the legend of Mr. Splash until I attended an Orioles game a few weeks ago and stumbled upon the Bird Bath by total accident. Of course, I was intrigued and took a seat there — and had the time of my life. Mr. Splash is a man of the people, and a two-hour rain delay did not stop fans from filling up his section and joyfully being sprayed by his expansive stache of water weaponry.

The fan experience in Baltimore is top-tier... the on-field product is lacking behind a bit, but a few crafty roster moves this offseason could get them back into contention quicker than it seems.