3 panic move Yankees need to avoid that would only make their 2025 season worse

The New York Yankees have lost control of the AL East and their fans are starting to sound alarm bells on social media. It seems obvious that GM Brian Cashman needs to make a move to shake up the roster. The challenge for the organization's front office will be to avoid the temptation to making a trade for a short-term fix that could torpedo the team's long-term viability.

Another challenge facing Cashman and his staff is that the roster has multiple issues that need to be addressed. Adding a third-baseman would allow Jazz Chisholm Jr. to move back to second base. That move could significantly boost the Yankees' infield defense. It would also allow Boone to remove DJ LeMahieu's mediocre bat from his everyday lineup.

The team also needs to add multiple bullpen arms to solidify Boone's late-inning options. Devin Williams and Luke Weaver give him solid options in the eight and ninth innings but the middle innings have been an adventure for New York. Adding a strikeout artist who can help get the ball to the team's closers should be a top priority for the front office.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, the Yankees might need to add a new member to their starting rotation to help prepare them for October. Clarke Schmidt just hit the Injured List with forearm tightness. Will Warren has struggled mightily over his last several starts. Marcus Stroman has not shown any indication that he's primed to bounce back from his early-season struggles. Luis Gil's return might help Boone's rotation, but another quality starter could do a lot to stabilize things for the Yankees.

Prior to today's game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

It's clear the Yankees have a lot of work to do to recover from their recent malaise but they cannot afford to make a panic move. Cashman needs to say no to the following three moves if he wants to ace an in-season trade in the coming weeks.

3. Any move includes George Lombard Jr.

George Lombard Jr. has emerged as the Yankees' top prospect this season on the back of a strong start to his AA campaign at Somerset. He now profiles as a potential above-average starter at shortstop. That kind of upside at a premium position is an asset Cashman should protect at all costs.

Things might be different if there was a bona fide superstar available via an in-season trade this year. That kind of target does not seem likely to move in the coming weeks. That's why the Yankees should hold a firm line on keeping Lombard Jr. in the fold.

The Yankees should listen to offers that include any other prospect but Lombard Jr. should be off limits. He's too important to the team's future.

2. Swinging big on Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara might be the most talented starting pitcher that moves ahead of the deadline. At his best, he could be a difference maker in the playoffs. His inconsistent pitching this season for the Marlins should give the Yankees enough pause to pass on making a big offer for Alcantara's services.

Admittedly, the 29-year-old has thrown the ball better recently, but he still sports an ERA of 6.98 in 16 starts on the current campaign. Miami is going to ask for a prospect haul if they're going to part with him. The Yankees need to keep their powder dry instead of overpaying for such a risky veteran.

Alcantara could pay off for a contender this year, but the Yankees should not pay the Marlins' massive asking price. It's too much risk for Cashman to take on.

1. Paying for Nolan Arenado's name value

Trading for Nolan Arenado would improve the Yankees infield in 2025. He would serve as a clear upgrade at third base. Cashman needs to avoid making a trade for Arenado's big-name as opposed to the player (and contract) he currently is.

The good news is that the Cardinals seem motivated to shed Arenado's salary. If the Yankees can land him for a middling prospect, then it's a deal Cashman should entertain. If, on the other hand, St. Louis wants to hold the line for a top-10 prospect, then the Yankees should focus on different third base targets.

Bringing in a third baseman with less name recognition might not help Cashman win the press conference, but it could help the Yankees win more games down the stretch. Arenado is a decent trade option for New York, but not if they're forced to pay a premium for his services.