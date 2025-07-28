3 Phillies who aren't as safe as they think as the trade deadline approaches

Few teams are under more pressure at the MLB trade deadline than the Philadelphia Phillies. This roster has long been talented enough to compete for a World Series, but these last couple years have seen Philly fade on the postseason stage — not get stronger. With an aging core and several key players coming off the books this winter, it's starting to feel like now or never for the Phillies.

Dave Dombrowski has a reputation for going all-in and all-out in trades and free agency. It's how he won in Boston, and it's how he almost won in Philly, unafraid to shell out massive long-term commitments to stars like Bryce Harper and Trea Turner. And yet, the Phillies' 2024 trade deadline was frustratingly muted. That cannot happen again.

Philadelphia needs to preserve its future and be smart about things, but there's no good reason to hoard top prospects when a team is so close to the mountaintop. The Phillies have what it takes to go the distance. With that in mind, don't be completely shocked if these names end up getting dealt before the final buzzer on July 31.

3. OF Nick Castellanos

Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently linked Nick Castellanos to the Kansas City Royals as a potential trade target. That report feels a bit strange on the surface — KC isn't exactly known for seeking out high-salaried players and the Royals are barely clinging to Wild Card contention right now — but it does put Castellanos' name out there. Oftentimes in MLB, smoke equals fire. Heyman is plugged in and he doesn't report for clicks.

Even if it's not the Royals, the idea of a Castellanos trade isn't too hard to wrap one's head around. He's under contract for $20 million next season, which is a hefty price tag, but Casty's a legitimate power source in the middle of a lineup. He's also a strong culture fit in any clubhouse, bringing a palpable energy that has made him beloved in Philadelphia.

From the Phillies' standpoint, trading their one good outfielder when improving outfield depth is a top priority on the trade deadline does not quite line up. But sometimes value is value, and getting off of Casty's money would allow Philadelphia to operate more aggressively in free agency — or even in separate trades at the deadline.

If Philadelphia can add another outfielder (or two) with a slightly more consistent hitting profile — lookin' at you, Steven Kwan — then shedding Castellanos and adding a prospect or two starts to sound like a savvy move.

2. 3B/1B Alec Bohm

Alec Bohm recently hit the 10-day IL, which was enough for Eugenio Suárez trade rumors to pop up in full force. If the Phillies are seriously interested in Suárez, it says something about how the organization views Bohm. It's worth remembering that Bohm was a frequent flier in the rumor mill this past offseason. The Phils ultimately stood pat, but the concept of trading Bohm and upgrading the infield has been percolating for a while.

Still under contract through next season at arbitration rates, the 28-year-old should command meaningful value in trade talks. He's batting .278 with a .715 OPS and eight home runs this season. Bohm's power has left him a bit, but he can still rake into the gaps and stack doubles. Last season he was an All-Star. The fielding limitations may mean Bohm needs to transition to first base full-time one day, but that's still a few years out.

If the Phillies can move Bohm elsewhere for value, be it for bullpen help or as part of the package for his replacement — any interest, Arizona? — that feels like a win. Phillies fans are tired of Bohm's chaotic plate discipline and extended cold spells. He's a solid player, but this team is looking for better than solid across the board. Also, Otto Kemp looks like a more than fine stand-in even if the Phillies don't field a direct Bohm replacement in the next few days.

1. RHP Andrew Painter

Okay, this is a stretch. But we are talking about Dave Dombrowski, who made his name on big, bold moves that defied convention and threw caution to the wind. That isn't really his personality anymore, but the Phillies are running out of time with this core and pitching depth really isn't a problem, especially if Ranger Suárez lands the extension he very publicly wants.

Painter is the top prospect in Philly's farm system and No. 8 overall at MLB Pipeline. They aren't going to trade him for a random Joe in left field or a nice rental in the bullpen. But if there's a proper star that becomes available unexpectedly, it's in Dombrowski's nature to explore his options. I am skeptical that Painter has any chance of being moved for a name like Eugenio Suárez or Jhoan Durán, but we've seen surprise blockbusters in July before. We cannot rule this out.

It has been a somewhat disappointing seaon for Painter in Triple-A Lehigh Valley, which has delayed his big league call-up. Philly might deploy him as a bullpen reinforcement closer to October, but his path to starting games this season is complicated, maybe even nonexistent. Especially with Mick Abel looking so far ahead on the curve right now.

Painter is going to be a quality MLB starter before long, so the Phillies can't trade him lightly. But if the right all-out gamble is made available to Dombrowski, never say never.