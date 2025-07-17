3 players not named Eugenio Suárez the Yankees should target at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees have a gaping hole at third base that needs to be addressed ahead of the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline. That's why scores of fans are convinced Eugenio Suárez can cure everything that ails the team in the coming weeks. The harsh reality for GM Brian Cashman and his staff is that the hot corner is only one of several holes the franchise needs to fix before the postseason arrives.

Cashman has not hidden his desire to add more pitching ahead of the deadline. He recently told reporters that the franchise is prepared to "go to town" to add arms to manager Aaron Boone's pitching staff.

The recent news that Clarke Schmidt will miss the remainder of the season due to Tommy John surgery heaps pressure on the Yankees to replace him in their starting rotation. Luis Gil's upcoming return from a lat strain will really give the starting five a boost, but questions over how many innings Will Warren can soak up should push New York into the market for another reliable starter.

One addition might not be enough to solidify Boone's late-inning options out of the bullpen. Devin Williams has recovered from his ugly start to be a good, if not great, option in the eight or ninth. Luke Weaver has come back to Earth lately after a sensational start, but he can still be counted on in high-leverage spots.

Everywhere else is a question mark. Jonathan Loaisiga flashes elite stuff but hasn't been able to command it at a high level. Tim Hill looks like a devastating southpaw during some outings, but his lack of elite stuff causes him real problems in others.

Add it all up, and the Yankees need to do a lot of shopping ahead of this year's trade deadline. The following three players should join Suárez atop Cashman's list of potential acquisitions.

1. Emmanuel Clase

Emmanuel Clase is enjoying a solid campaign as the Guardians' closer, but the Yankees could bring him in to be a high-profile setup man ahead of Williams. His 2.91 ERA in 43.1 innings pitched could do wonders to help New York preserve late-game leads.

The Guardians could be in a mood to deal Clase to get his five-figure salary off his books for the next two seasons. That's a hefty salary for the Yankees to pay a reliever who likely won't close games but Boone's progressive approach to deploying bullpen arms could help New York extract maximium value from the 27-year-old righty.

The Yankees might need to offer a fringe top-10 prospect to get this deal done but Clase has the high upside required to make that kind of investment pay off. They might be outbid for a team desperate to make Clase their closer but he's a name to watch as the deadline approaches.

2. Ke'Bryan Hayes

Suárez is the best potential answer to the Yankees' problems at third base, but he's not the only potential solution. Trying to buy-low on Ke'Bryan Hayes might be a low-cost opportunity that Cashman can really get behind.

Hayes does not have the power that makes Suárez so attractive to the Yankees, but he would upgrade the team's athleticism and speed. He also won a Gold Glove back in 2023 which accurately illustrates that he's a significantly better fielder than his Diamondbacks counterpart.

Dealing for Hayes would force New York to take on long-term salary but they could use that fact to drive down Pittsburgh's asking price. This trade only makes sense for New York if they can steal Hayes away on the cheap. Don't rule it out as a last-minute deadline deal.

3. Merrill Kelly

The Yankees could go to Arizona in hopes of securing a big deal to address two areas of need. Dealing for Suárez and starting pitcher Merrill Kelly would strengthen the team on two crucial fronts.

At 36 years of age, Kelly is largely a rental, but he's in the midst of an excellent season for the Diamondbacks. He's posted a 3.34 ERA in 20 starts and is striking out almost one batter per inning. He won't challenge Max Fried or Carlos Rodon for a spot atop Boone's rotation, but he could slide in as a nice No. 3 option for Boone and his managerial staff.

Arizona would prefer to part with Zac Gallen instead of Kelly, but the Yankees should hold out for the veteran. He'd give them a nice short-term boost of stability in their starting rotation ahead of a hopeful push towards October.