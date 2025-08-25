3 prospects who can help the Yankees bounce back in 2026

The New York Yankees still have a chance to make some postseason noise in the coming weeks, but they look to be miles away from a legitimate World Series contender at the moment. The team will need to make significant roster changes in the offseason if they want to win it all in 2026.

Trades and free agency will get the lion's share of attention from fans in the offseason, but GM Brian Cashman knows that promoting the right prospects can help him keep the franchise's payroll in check. Fans in the Bronx can expect to see several prospects get their chance to impact manager Aaron Boone's roster next season.

The question is which prospects are ready to make the move up to the big leagues. Many of the team's brightest youngsters will not be ready for MLB action for another season or two. These three prospects have the talent and experience required to make instant impact as rookies when next season begins.

1. Spencer Jones

There is a chance that Spencer Jones will earn some meaningful major league action down the stretch of this season, but he should be in the mix for a starting job when Opening Day of the 2026 campaign rolls around.

Jones naturally draws comparisons to Aaron Judge due to his massive height. The downside to his game is that he's struggled to make solid contact during various stretches of his professional career. The speedy outfielder has made strides in that regard during his time in AAA but he's never going to compete for a batting title in the majors.

What Jones can do is give Boone and his coaching staff another athletic outfielder who can hit 25+ home runs. Trent Grisham is headed to free agency after a super productive year. It's possible Cashman might let him walk to make room for Jones to get significant playing time.

If Jones doesn't start the 2026 season with the Yankees then it likely means he's been traded in a package for a veteran who will. Its time for the franchise to either give him a chance to be a starter or cut bait on his tenure with the team.

2. Carlos Lagrange

Carlos Lagrange is the biggest riser in MLB's latest prospect update for the Yankees. The flamethrowing right-hander has rocketed all the way up to No. 2 on the organization's midseason prospect list.

It's not hard to see what scouts like about the 22-year-old pitcher. He can intimidate opposing hitters with his six-foot-7, 248 pound frame on the mound. The fact that he's also touched 102 mph with his fastball this season only adds to the fear he can strike in quality hitters.

Lagrange is still a starter in AA but there's a strong chance his lack of command will turn him into a high-leverage reliever in the future. If the Yankees pull the trigger on that role cahnge he has a chance to come up and help stabilize the team's bullpen in 2026. He's got the potential to be the Yankees' next closer if he continues to progress at such a rapid rate.

3. Brendan Beck

Brendan Beck does not possess the big-name reputation as the first two players on this list but he's got a strong chance of pitching quality innings for the Yankees in 2026. His ability to impact the big league club as a middle reliever or starter makes him a valuable commodity for Cashman and his front office.

The questions over when the likes of Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt might be ready to rejoin the rotation will dominate the Spring Training news cycle. That uncertainty leaves New York in need of finding a starter or two who might be able to keep the rotation afloat during the first few months of the season.

Beck does not have the dominant stuff to be anything more than a back-end member of the rotation. He stands out more with his command than with any sort of dominant pitch. That doesn't make him the most dynamic prospect in the system but it does give him a chance to eat up innings for the Yankees in his rookie season.

It's always possible that New York might opt to bolster their pitching options through free agency but Beck might be the team's first call if they suffer another injury after Opening Day. The chances of him being a big part of the team's future are pretty small, but he could give them a short-term boost as an inexpensive innings-eater next season.