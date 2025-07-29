3 prospects the Braves should be targeting in return for Marcell Ozuna

The Atlanta Braves aren't in full fire sale mode, as the front office has said numerous times not to expect any of the team's core to be dealt in the next few days. But that doesn't mean they're not open for business at all, especially regarding players on expiring contracts, like designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, who's having a down year compared to 2024 but would inject serious power into any lineup he is dealt to.

If the Braves do bid adieu to Ozuna, here are a few realistic prospects they could target from teams that could be in the hunt for his services.

1B Tyler Locklear, Seattle Mariners

Locklear has been exceptional at Triple-A this season, and a one-for-one swap for Ozuna could make sense for both the Mariners and Braves. For the former, Ozuna adds another power bat to a lineup that doesn't have a reliable designated hitter at the moment. For the ladder, it adds a prospect who should be ready to play in the majors by 2026 when the Braves will try once more to be competitive.

Mitch Garver is usually serviceable in the DH spot for Seattle, but Ozuna would give the offense a higher ceiling and beef up a lineup that's already added a bat this deadline in Josh Naylor.

Locklear isn't a Top 100 prospect, but he projects to be a solid pro; with Ozuna's production being down a bit, this would be a nice pickup for the Braves to recoup some value and look ahead to the future.

RHP Emiliano Teodo, Texas Rangers

This is an upside swing if there ever was one. Teodo has some of the most impressive stuff in all of MiLB, including a sinker that can hit well over 100, but the control and consistency are what will determine his path forward into MLB.

Atlanta needs pitching help badly, because of both injuries and age, and Teodo could, if all goes right, slot in as a future starter in ATL. It's a risk, and might not work out, but if the team is going to lose Ozuna in the offseason for nothing, taking a big swing to potentially gain a starter of the future could pay dividends.

RHP Braden Nett, San Diego Padres

While Nett doesn't have the potential upside that Teodo does, he might be a bit of a safer bet to produce — either as a starter or out of the bullpen — with a big league club within a couple of years. He's been solid at Double-A this year but the biggest roadblock to his development remains injury troubles, of which he's had plenty.

Even with those injuries, Nett can almost hit triple-digits on his fastball and has struck out 82 batters in 71 innings this season.

Whether the Braves could even acquire Nett is another question — the Padres' farm system is notoriously shallow, and Nett is their No. 3 prospect. Even with how well Ozuna would fit into their lineup, it might be tough for them to part ways with one of their promising young players.

Where does Marcell Ozuna fit best?

I should preface this by saying that as a Seattle Mariners fan, I would love to add Ozuna to the M's lineup. He would be awesome in the six-hole behind the newly acquired Josh Naylor, and he has enough power to defeat the Marine Layer at T-Mobile Park that has doomed hitters for years.

Still, his best fit might be the Padres, who have survived with a rotating cast of designated hitters but would service themselves by adding a guy they can plug in the lineup every day. It's been quite a year for the Padres — both good and not so good — but they're heading into August within striking distance of the NL West lead. Giving up a prospect would happen with gritted teeth, but it's necessary if this team is serious about taking the leap over the Dodgers.