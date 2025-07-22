3 Red Sox entering their final week in Boston before the MLB trade deadline

If the Boston Red Sox don't buy at the MLB Trade Deadline, fans will have their torches and pitchforks ready to come after Craig Breslow. It's as simply as that as the general manager has consistently made it clear that the plan is for the team to aggressively buy at the deadline in the wake of the Rafael Devers trade. And with the team entering the All-Star break on a 10-game win streak and still holding a wild card spot in the American League, one could argue the pressure from Red Sox fans is even higher now than it was.

The reality of the trade deadline, specifically for the Red Sox, is that Boston and other buying teams are doing so because they feel there are spots on the roster that can clearly use an upgrade. What that also means is that players are going to be sent packing if and when the Red Sox make any trades of consequence to bolster their push for the playoffs.

Frankly, it's not difficult to figure out three of the most obvious players who shouldn't be around after the trade deadline, and who are likely spending their last week in Boston.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

3. Abraham Toro, infielder

In the wake of the Triston Casas injury, it's not hyperbolic to call Abraham Toro as savior at first base. His production at the position and then his ability to platoon with Romy Gonzalez upon the latter's return from an injury has helped to stabilize the position. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case, which is why the Red Sox keep being connected to first base targets leading up to the trade deadline. Whether to platoon with Gonzalez or have Gonzalez largely platoon with Marcelo Mayer at second base, it needs to happen, because Toro is regressing at a dramatic rate.

Since June 13, Toro has played in 28 games and has slashed a middling .228/.308/.272/.579 with only two extra base hits. He's still not striking out at any exceptional rate, but the player who had a .900 OPS in early June has gone by the wayside in a massive way. Furthermore, he's been a negative asset defensively at first base when he's in that spot.

While the Abe Toro run will always be fondly remembered by Red Sox fans — though perhaps less so than with our king Dom Smith last season — this team has postseason aspirations and the Toro platoon no longer makes sense if that's the ultimate goal. We thank him for his service and Boston certainly wouldn't be afloat if not for him, but they might not stay afloat if Toro sticks around much longer either.

2. Connor Wong, catcher

Connor Wong can't be on this team after the trade deadline. Frankly, he should be gone before July 31 with the Red Sox taking literally any warm body they can find at catcher to back up Carlos Narvaez. I understand ownership or whoever (since Chaim Bloom is gone now) not wanting to admit defeat on the last remaining piece of the Mookie Betts trade, but it's actually much worse to keep trotting Wong out there to spell Narvaez with how awful he's been.

The book on Wong a year ago was that he was hitting well but his defense was atrocious. To his credit, the defense has approved to slightly above average (though he's still negative in terms of blocking pitches). Unfortunately, the offense is non-existent. He has a SEVEN OPS+ on the season (league average is 100) and is slashing .144/.228/.144/.372 with no extra-base hits and only one RBI in 36 games this season. More shockingly, he's 0-for-30 this season with three walks and one sac fly with runners in scoring position on the year, which is the second-most at-bats in the live ball era in a single season without recording a hit.

For a middling defensive catcher — and honestly, even if he was great defensively — those offensive numbers aren't remotely viable. While it hasn't been mentioned, the Red Sox desperately need to give the rookie Narvaez someone they can confidently split time with at the trade deadline and get Wong's net-negative offensive production out of the lineup for good.

1. Richard Fitts, starting pitcher

Let me start by saying that I hate this as much as anyone. However, there's been writing on the wall all season and, when the Red Sox ultimately complete their pursuit of a bonafide No. 2 starting pitcher, it'll be Fitts that gets sent back down to Triple-A as the depth piece ready to come up in a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency type of situation with the rotation.

Fitts obviously had the pectoral injury that has limited him to eight starts and, more importantly for his numbers, that he was rushed back in his rehab to make two starts, the later of which was ill-fated. Overall, though, Fitts has pitched quite well for a young bottom-of-the-rotation arm, posting a 4.28 ERA with a 1.218 WHIP. However, if you remove his June 2 start (the second of that rush job), he has a 3.03 ERA on the season, not allowing more than three earned runs in any of his seven other starts.

At the same time, Boston has optioned not been reluctant to use Fitts' options and, more importantly, no one else in the rotation fits that bill. And while many would like to see Walker Buehler get sent down, the Red Sox seem to value his veteran presence. To his credit, Buehler has also started to turn things around, pitching to a 3.00 ERA with a 1.278 WHIP over his last three starts.

Because of the options and his lack of experience, I can see Fitts being the initial player sent down to make room in the rotation. Having said that, he's a perfect depth piece if the Red Sox rotation suffers an injury or doesn't get the bounce back from someone like Buehler that they're looking for.