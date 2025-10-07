3 Red Sox offseason moves Craig Breslow just made all too obvious

The Boston Red Sox were eliminated in the AL Wild Card by the New York Yankees of all teams, much to the chagrin of a tortured fanbase. This was overwhelmingly a positive season for the Red Sox, but it wasn't without significant bumps in the road. The Rafael Devers trade. The onslaught of pitching injuries. Roman Anthony's season-ending oblique strain. A lot went wrong, and it culminated with a deflating loss in the Bronx.

That said, there's every reason for Boston fans to be optimistic about what's to come. Anthony is a real-deal superstar. Garrett Crochet blossomed as a proper ace. Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell are coming down the pipeline quickly, and they're far from alone. Boston is very much on the right path.

Still, after Breslow fumbled the Devers situation and whiffed at the trade deadline, the pressure is on. The Red Sox cannot stand pat this offseason. There are clear avenues to improving this roster and taking the next step in the ultra-competitive AL East. It sure sounds like Breslow, to his credit, has a few changes in mind already.

Here's what we already know about Boston's offseason plan.

Red Sox will look to upgrade their first-base situation

Boston was operating with a gaping hole at first base all season long. Triston Cases suffered a gruesome season-ending leg injury 29 games in, but he wasn't exactly lighting up the scoreboard prior going down. Casas finished with a .182 average and .580 OPS in 99 at-bats. We know he's capable of much more, but Breslow refused to commit to the 25-year-old in his most recent presser.

Craig Breslow would not commit today to Triston Casas being his first baseman in 2026, nor would he say they will certainly look elsewhere. Says Casas has missed a significant amount of time but they also have seen what he's capable of. pic.twitter.com/puQNwy13Rl — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) October 6, 2025

Boston's simplest solution was moving Rafael Devers to first base, but the disgruntled ex-third baseman essentially refused to learn a new position after the Red Sox blindsided him with a move to DH. (He later picked up first base with the Giants, of course.) The Nathaniel Lowe signing down the stretch gave Boston a half-decent stopgap, but there is no clear solution on the roster right now. Lowe is set to become a free agent.

Campbell spent a good chunk of 2025 learning first base with Triple-A Worcester, so there's a chance Boston attempts to plant him there next season. That makes a lot of sense, especially if Alex Bregman and Trevor Story both re-sign, which would force Marcelo Mayer to second base. Campbell has utility in the outfield as well, but Boston already has a logjam there (more on that later).

We could also see the Red Sox peruse free agents. Whether it's Pete Alonso (a Bregman alternative?) or Paul Goldschmidt (a Yankees turncloak?) remains to be seen, but Boston has the resources to go big if Breslow wants to.

Red Sox are going to target a second ace behind Garrett Crochet

Boston settled on Dustin May as their big pitching upgrade at the trade deadline, as Breslow forgot that an "upgrade" entails a superior option. Crochet was ice-cold all season long for Boston, but the rotation behind him was extremely flimsy. Lucas Giolito was hurt too often. Brayan Bello ran hot or cold (and was in the wrong zone come October). Walker Buehler — well, we don't need to talk about him.

The Red Sox were connected to marquee pitching names around the deadline, such as Minnesota's Joe Ryan or San Diego's Dylan Cease. But in the end, Breslow decided to roll the dice on the group he began the season with. That was a catastrophic error. We know the price for top pitchers in unbelievably high these days, but for a team as close to contention as Boston, it's worth paying.

We can expect the Twins to revisit Ryan trade talks this winter. Cease is a free agent. Other noteworthy arms on the market, such as Framber Valdez, Zac Gallen and Ranger Suárez, could also end up on Boston's radar. There are plenty of options, and Breslow seems to understand the value of putting that second ace behind Crochet.

Craig Breslow on the need for another impact starter:



“Every team gets better if you can bring in a starter or develop a starting pitcher that can pitch at Garrett Crochet’s level, there’s no running from that. And we’ll be as aggressive as we can in trying to chase that down…" pic.twitter.com/tsmbu1mM9a — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) October 6, 2025

This is probably the most consequential task on Breslow's plate this winter. The Red Sox offense will be more or less fine, depending on health. But this pitching staff needs a shot in the arm. If Boston can solidify the rotation around Crochet and enter next October with three or four truly dependable arms, there's not much standing between the Red Sox and a deep run.

Red Sox appear destined to trade Jarren Duran

Boston fans have been ready to trade Jarren Duran for a hot minute. This was not a bad season from the 29-year-old, who posted a .774 OPS and 114 OPS+ with 16 home runs and 24 stolen bases, but the Red Sox outfield is overflowing at this point and Duran's negative quirks — primarily on defense — are a source of tremendous frustration. We all saw it on that strange Giancarlo Stanton double in Game 3 of the Wild Card.

Roman Anthony and Ceddanne Rafaela aren't going anywhere. In fact, the Red Sox need to get the latter in centerfield more consistently. Too often Boston's outfield surplus forced Rafaela to second base this season. A trade will come down to either Duran or Wilyer Abreu, from the sound of it. Factoring in age and defensive acuity, it feels like trading Duran is the clearly preferable option.

Breslow on managing the surplus of outfielders in the offseason:



“Everything has to be on the table as we think about improving the team in 2026”



Cedanne and Roman are likely off-limits. A trade will be down to Wilyer and Duran. — Sox Enjoyer (@pedrociriaco_77) October 6, 2025

Duran's contract is controllable through 2028 with an $8 million club option for next season. That's a sweet deal relative to his talent, so Boston won't have trouble drumming up interest. Plenty of teams need help in the outfield. Still in the prime of his career, Duran was the All-Star Game MVP just a year ago, so there is considerable upside. The Red Sox aren't trading him for performance reasons; he's just the weakest link in a four-man outfield group that can only sustainably harbor three.

It sure seems like Breslow knows exactly what the Red Sox need to do this offseason. Trading Duran can boost an already-excellent farm system or perhaps even help Boston add MLB-ready pitching help. Either way, that's the biggest domino in what could be a chaotic offseason in Beantown.