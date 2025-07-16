3 Red Sox prospects who should be untouchable if Boston buys at trade deadline

Just when everyone was preparing for the Boston Red Sox to sell at the trade deadline, especially after sending Rafael Devers to The Bay, they entered the All-Star break on a 10-game winning streak, in sole possession of the second Wild Card spot, and eight games over .500. Craig Breslow's near promise that the Red Sox would buy at the deadline is now coming to fruition. And while there are a lot of eyes on Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu as possible trade chips on the big-league roster, any blockbuster deal is going to cost top prospects.

Obviously, the Red Sox aren't going to trade Roman Anthony or Marcelo Mayer, who are still considered prospects technically. That twosome of the Big 3 is in Boston for the long haul. Kristian Campbell, who has officially graduated from prospect status, has too high of upside to be dealt either — though that's more palatable than moving Anthony or Mayer would be.

The Red Sox farm system is littered still with enticing prospects that could be packaged together in a number of ways to try and pursue a Joe Ryan or another impact starting pitcher in any trade deadline splash. However, if Breslow is smart, he'll do everything in his power to make sure these three prospects are all but untouchable in any trade as well.

Red Sox prospects Craig Breslow can't trade if Boston buys at the deadline

3. LHP Brandon Clarke (No. 73 MLB Prospect, Baseball America)

Because he just graduated from Low-A Salem to High-A Greenville this year, Brandon Clarke might not be on a ton of radars, at least among casual fans. However, he's in the Top 75 of Baseball America's Top 100 prospects ($) now, and the southpaw is fully deserving of that distinction as he's simply been blowing away competition in the lower levels of minor league ball.

In three outings with Salem this year, Clarke was simply just too good, pitching to an 0.93 ERA and 0.41 WHIP with a 47.2% strikeout rate. He hasn't slowed down in Greenville, either. Over seven outings and 21.2 innings, he has a 2.19 ERA with 31 strikeouts (32% strikeout rate) and an 0.97 WHIP. It's been dominant for the 22-year-old, and he's going to continue to rise in terms of his value.

Clarke would certainly have value in trade conversations. At the same time, he might be one of the highest-upside arms in the system if they can continue to harness his electric stuff. The Sox should try to push pitching prospects who are a bit closer to the majors than Clarke in order to retain the lefty's services, because he's the type of pitcher that a team can dream on.

2. SS Dorian Soto (No. 14 Red Sox prospect, SoxProspects.com)

Dorian Soto was the crown jewel of the Red Sox' international free agent signing class, inking the 17-year-old Dominican shortstop for a $1.4 million signing bonus this past offseason. Obviously, at his age, there is a lot of projection for Soto, who SoxProspects.com has in the Top 15 already, but it's impossible not to see the upside with the switch-hitting shortstop with unreal tools.

Even at such a young age, Soto already has an enticing frame at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, not to mention the switch-hitting profile that has been called "advanced" for his age, both in terms of approach and power numbers. He also possesses plus arm strength in the field, even if his frame suggests an eventual move off shortstop. In the Dominican Summer League at just 17 years old, Soto has slashed .343/.375/.500/.875 across 27 games with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven walks to 14 strikeouts.

Again, there is a lot of projection with Soto, but the fact that Boston was so high on him as an international signing and how he could project into the long-term future of the infield is impossible to ignore. Especially with closer to pro-ready middle infield prospects also in the Red Sox system, hanging onto Soto is nearly a must for the organization.

1. LHP Payton Tolle (No. 48 MLB Prospect, Baseball America)

I, personally, will be starting a riot if Breslow and the Red Sox trade Payton Tolle at the deadline (or at all, frankly). Boston selected the 6-foot-6, 250-pound lefty out of TCU in the second round of the 2024 draft, and he's done nothing but impress at Greenville and now Double-A Portland — to the point that he's now a Top 50 prospect in baseball, according to Baseball America's latest rankings.

Tolle has seen a ridiculous surge in his velocity this season, going from the low-90s fastball at TCU to now consistently cruising in the high-90s. Furthermore, there has been a strong progression with his secondary pitches, particularly the cutter and slider. There's still work to be done there, but it hasn't fazed him in the minors to this point, largely on the strength of the heater. He's actually bettered his 38.3% strikeout rate in High-A to 44% in Double-A over his first three starts. Tolle also has a 1.93 ERA and 0.71 WHIP in those three starts with Portland as well.

There's a world wherein Tolle could not just be a long-term potential SP2 in the rotation, but he could potentially contribute to the Red Sox bullpen or rotation this season. He's been that good and the ceiling continues to rise. He might not be on the level of Anthony or Mayer, but he's inching closer with each passing month. Boston would be absolute fools, even if it meant Joe Ryan, to deal a prospect on the rise like Tolle is.

So, which top prospects could the Red Sox trade then?

The good news for the Red Sox is that they aren't sitting here with three untouchable prospects and then nothing else that any trade partner would want. In fact, they sit in a great position to deal from the depth that Chaim Bloom and now Craig Breslow have built.

19-year-old shortstop Franklin Arias (No. 56 MLB prospect, Baseball America) continues to rise as well, but could be both valuable and expendable given the current outfield logjam, especially if Boston extends Alex Bregman. Glut at positions also gives the Red Sox flexibility to move the likes of Jhostynxon Garcia (No. 87 MLB prospect, Baseball America), James Tibbs (No. 7, SoxProspects.com), Miguel Bleis (No. 13, SoxProspects.com) or Justin Gonzales (No. 15, SoxProspects.com).

In terms of pitching, Tolle and Clarke aren't all the Red Sox have. Luis Perales was a Top 100 prospect in baseball before undergoing Tommy John. He's set to return at the end of this season, and could be close to debuting in the majors if his return goes smoothly, which could make him valuable. Juan Valera, Connelly Early and David Sandlin could also make some sense to be moved, too. After a pitching heavy draft, it's not far-fetched to see Boston really push to deal from this group.

All this is to say, especially when combined with the potential to move Duran or Abreu, the Sox are still well-equipped to buy aggressively at the trade deadline. Fans should just be begging Breslow and the front office to do so without sending one of these untouchable prospects away.