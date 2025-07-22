3 shortstops the Yankees need to target to turn up the heat on Anthony Volpe

Anthony Volpe could still blossom into an above-average starting shortstop for the New York Yankees. Shoveling dirt on a 24-year-old with his amount of talent would be front office malpractice for GM Brian Cashman and his staff. None of that changes the reality that Volpe's current struggles are threatening to kill his team's hopes of capturing a World Series crown in October.

The young middle infielder committed another high-profile error in the Yankees' loss to the Blue Jays on Monday night. For those keeping score, his 12th error gives him the inglorious honor of committing more errors than anyone else in the American League. That's a serious issue for a player whose defense is supposed to be one of his most valuable traits.

Hitting for a meager batting average of .214 with an ugly OBP of just .286 is not doing anything to make up for Volpe's mishaps in the field. It's reasonable to project some uptick in his bat down the stretch, but right now he's a minus on offense.

Add it all up and it's easy to see why Cashman would consider makin a change at the crucial infield position. Here are three shortstop options the Yankees might consider if they want to pull Volpe out of the spotlight.

1. Ramon Urias

The trade market is not exactly overflowing with quality middle infield options. That's why the top name on this list goes to a player who currently occupies the hot corner more often than the shortstop position. Even so, Ramon Urias is a trade candidate inside the AL East that the Yankees should strongly consider.

He probably isn't anything more than a slightly below-average defender at short but he looks more reliable than Volpe does at the moment. The Yankees don't need him to win a Gold Glove but they do need someone who can make the routine plays on a more routine basis.

The question on Urias is whether or not his struggles at the plate this season are real or just the product of some random outcomes. A mild uptick in performance during the second half would give the Yankees' offense some meaningful gains. Trading for Urias does not project as a needle-moving transaction but it might be a good short-term fix for manager Aaron Boone's club.

2. Willi Castro

If the Yankees would prefer to roll the dice on a player with more offensive upside than Willi Castro should emerge as an intriguing trade candidate. The versatile Twin is in the midst of a quality offensive season and his left-handed bat could play well inside the friendly confines of Yankee Stadium.

Like Urias, Castro does not project as a pure shortstop. He can play there, second base and even in the outfield. That kind of versatility could allow him to replace Volpe in the short-term and find another home with the Yankees in future seasons.

Ironically, that versatility might also put Minnesota's asking price for Castro outside of the Yankees' price range. He could turn into a hot commodity as the trade deadline approaces. If New York wants to bring him into the fold they might want to make a quick offer to the Twins before a bidding war of any type is able to erupt.

3. George Lombard, Jr.

One disadvantage the Yankees face ahead of the deadline is the lack of major league ready middle infielders in the farm system. That's the only reason a AA prospect like George Lombard Jr. finds his way onto the bottom of this list.

The Yankees should resist any temptation to rush their top prospect to the big leagues. Lombard Jr. needs time and reps in the minors before he's ready to take on the pressure of playing in the Bronx. It's still not impossible that the Yankees might bring him up in September if they strike out of shortstop options at the trade deadline.

If that happens, Lombard Jr. might find his way into enough quality games to convince Boone and his staff that he can help them in the postseason. The odds are stacked against that happening but it would be a mistake to write off the franchise's No. 1 prospect at such a dire position of need.

So what will the Yankees do at shortstop?

The most likely path forward for the franchise remains continuing to stick with Volpe through thick and thin. His weak play recently has brought the possibility of a change into play but he's still a talented low-cost option for a Yankees roster that's short on that kind of value.

It would be a major surprise if Cashman pulls a trigger on a new shortstop in the next ten days. Look for the Yankees to focus on third base and pitching moves instead.