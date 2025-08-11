3 teams that could fall into the same Justin Verlander trap Giants did in 2026

Justin Verlander is not quite the pitcher he used to be. The 42-year-old is 1-9 with a 4.53 ERA in 20 starts with the San Francisco Giants this season. However, despite his struggles in 2025, the veteran right-hander doesn't want to walk away just yet. In fact, he has even said that he plans to pitch in 2026. Questions remain about his health as he continues to age.

Some teams may be desperate enough to seek him out and offer him a contract for 2026. This might be a mistake. Here are three teams that could potentially make that mistake.

3. Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers already have Freddy Peralta and Jacob Misiorowski in their rotation. However, Brandon Woodruff is a free agent, and it is unclear if he will return. He missed most of 2023, all of 2024 and a good chunk of 2025 recovering from a forearm injury.

Verlander could be seen as a veteran presence who could mentor younger pitchers, but his performance and health are obviously question marks. The Brewers don't typically spend big money, but he could be an affordable piece given his age.

Milwaukee would be best served looking for somebody a little younger.

2. Houston Astros

The Houston Astros have been hit hard by injuries this year, especially in their starting rotation. To make matters worse, Framber Valdez is going to be a free agent, and with Houston typically not spending massive amounts of money, the chances of him returning are slim.

Verlander enjoyed many great years with the Astros, joining the team in 2017 and helping them win two World Series titles and four American League pennants. He even won two Cy Young awards while with Houston.

But his last year in Houston, 2024, is when the cracks really began to show. He missed considerable time due to injuries and went 5-6 with a 5.48 ERA, starting only 17 games. Verlander will be 43 next season. He won't be too expensive given his struggles, but the Astros would be best served putting that money to some better use.

Trying to take a flier on a reclamation project isn't the best course of action for a team trying to stay competitive in the American League and retain their perch atop the AL West.

Adding Verlander would be more of a sentimental move than one that would help them win in the near future.

1. Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox didn't do too much at the trade deadline. They are going to need some starting pitching this offseason. They might be forced to keep a struggling Walker Buehler around due to his mutual option.

With that in mind, it doesn't make sense to pursue somebody like Verlander, who is older, more injury-prone, and dealing with the same struggles. Boston's need for starting pitching and reluctance to spend big in recent years could lead them to a potential match with the three-time Cy Young winner, as his price tag should be lower.

But like Milwaukee and Houston, Boston needs to aim higher. Verlander would essentially be another Buehler, but with a far better track record. The recent performance of the 42-year-old don't exactly bode well for a bounce-back.

There will be much better options available in free agency or on the trade market, even if they are forced to keep Buehler around.

Verlander's accomplishments speak for themselves, but he is well past his prime and not near the pitcher he once was. The Red Sox need to get back to spending big money on top free agents if they want to remain competitive.