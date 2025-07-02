3 third basemen the Yankees can acquire as an apology to Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The New York Yankees' 2025 season is starting to unravel, and a big reason why is the struggles of manager Aaron Boone's infield. Specifically, the franchise needs to make a roster change that will allow Jazz Chisholm Jr. to move back to second base.

Interestingly, the flamboyant infielder recently told the media that "everyone" knows he is a natural second baseman. Perhaps Boone has not received that memo. He continues to inexplicably persevere with Chisholm at third base to provide DJ LeMahieu every opportunity to enjoy a career renaissance at second.

The negative effects on the Yankee infield are impossible to miss. Chisholm is making a good effort at the hot corner but the position does not come naturally to him. He's routinely fighting off sharp ground balls that more natural third-baseman can absorb with softer hands.

The bigger issues are with LeMahieu at second. His days of gold glove defense are long behind him. He looks more like a statue than a swift middle infielder at this stage in his career. That's a big reason why opposing hitters are batting .310 with LeMahieu at second, Chisholm at third and Anthony Volpe at short. In sharp contrast, that average dips to .191 with Chisholm at second, Volpe at short and either Oswald Peraza or Oswaldo Cabrera manning the hot corner.

The path forward for the Yankees is crystal clear. They need to engineer a trade for a quality third baseman that can move Chisholm back to second base on a permanent basis. Here are the best three options available to GM Brian Cashman and his staff ahead of this year's MLB Trade Deadline.

1. Eugenio Suárez

Eugenio Suarez has selected the perfect time to enjoy a career season at the plate. The impending free agent has already mashed 26 home runs on the season which makes him an extremely attractive rental acquisiton for the Yankees.

The problem is that he's an intriguing rental option for every team with World Series aspirations. The Diamondbacks know they are in a position to ask for a king's ransom in return for their 34-year-old third baseman. Prying him out of Arizona would not be a cheap proposition for the Yankees.

None of that changes the fact that he'd drastically upgrade the Yankees' everyday lineup. He would give them another slugger who can mash the ball in the middle of the lineup. Providing more protection for Aaron Judge in the form of a decent defensive third baseman might be the biggest upgrade the Yankees can make in-season.

Luis Renfigo

Luis Renfigo is not the natural third baseman that Suarez is but he can play the position well. He also possseses the ability to play second and short which might make him an attractive utility target for teams at the deadline.

The Yankees would trade for Renfigo with the idea that his offensive struggles this season are an aberration. He powered the Angels order with a .300 batting average last year but that's dropped to .233 this season. That's a serious problem for a player like Renfigo who doesn't have much pop in his bat.

Even so, Renfigo is a much more mobile defender than LeMahieu so he can give Boone's infield an uptick on defense. If New York wants to go with a cheaper trade option than Suarez it could mean Renfigo will finish the season in pinstripes.

Nolan Arenado

Nolan Arenado may represent the best middle-of-the-road option between Suarez and Renfigo. He's a natural third baseman who still fields the position pretty well for his age. He's not the superstar slugger he was in his prime, but he has managed to leave the yard 10 times for the Cardinals this season.

He is overpaid and the three years (including this one) left on his deal might scare off a number of potential suitors. Even a team with the financial resources of the Yankees might see his value declining too much to make him an attractive trade candidate.

On the other hand, the Cardinals may be willing to let him go for pretty close to nothing on the trade market. Shedding his salary might be enough to allow New York to land him at the cost of an unheralded prospect. Trading for Arenado isn't going to alter the Yankees' future but it might give them the short-term boost they need in 2025 to end their title drought.