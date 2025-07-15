3 Tigers prospects who should be untouchable if Detroit buys at deadline

The Detroit Tigers are the best team in the American League, with a 59-38 record at the MLB All-Star Break. With the MLB trade deadline less than three weeks away, it is clear that if the Tigers plan to make any moves, they will be buyers.

The expectations among Tigers fans are for the organization to be aggressive at the deadline to put the team in the best position possible to win the American League and capture their first World Series title since 1984.

Players that the Tigers could potentially target are a right-handed bat and multiple relievers. Adding to their bullpen might be the biggest need for the Tigers at the deadline, especially after being swept by the Seattle Mariners this past weekend, where pitching was an issue.

The Tigers have an excellent farm system, so getting the players they want shouldn't be too difficult, but given their youth, Detroit may be unwilling to give away some of their top prospects. Here are some Tigers prospects that may be untouchable at the trade deadline,

1. Kevin McGonigle, SS, Erie SeaWolves

Erie SeaWolves shortstop Kevin McGonigle is ranked as the No. 1 Tigers prospect. McGonigle has the chance to be a star for the Tigers one day, making him a prospect that Detroit wouldn't want to trade away given his potential.

McGonigle was recently called up to Double-A after playing with the Tigers' High-A affiliate, the West Michigan Whitecaps. He has played three games so far for the SeaWolves. This season for the Whitecaps and the SeaWolves, McGonigle has recorded 59 hits, 39 RBIs, 38 runs, and seven home runs.

The Tigers drafted the 20-year-old shortstop with the 37th pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. It'll be interesting to watch how McGonigle continues to develop in the Tigers' farm system before his time comes to play in the majors. He seems to be the Tigers' prospect that'll be the most untouchable to trade at the deadline.

2. Max Clark, OF, Erie SeaWolves

Max Clark, a talented outfield prospect, was also recently called up to Double-A after playing for the West Michigan Whitecaps for a good chunk of time. Clark is the No. 2 prospect in the Tigers' farm system and should be safe from being traded for the time being.

Clark has the potential to be an impactful outfielder in the future for the Tigers. Detroit selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, and since then, he has slowly moved his way up through the Tigers' farm system.

This season with both the Whitecaps and the SeaWolves, Clark has recorded 76 hits, 50 runs, 48 RBIs, and eight home runs in 71 games played.

3. Josue Briceno, 1B/C, Erie SeaWolves

The Tigers' fourth-ranked prospect also recently made his debut with the SeaWolves. Like Clark and McGonigle, Briceno came to the SeaWolves together, and all played in the All-Star Futures game.

Out of the three, Briceno is the most likely to be dealt at the deadline if the Tigers decide to move any of the three at the deadline. Like Clark and McGonigle, Briceno has the potential to have a huge impact as a first baseman for the Tigers in the future.

This season, Briceno has recorded 61 hits, 58 RBIs, 41 runs, and 15 home runs for the Whitecaps and the SeaWolves.