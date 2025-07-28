3 trade targets Yankees can pivot to after Seth Lugo extension

The New York Yankees’ pitching hopes took a major hit after MLB Senior Insider Jeff Passan reported that Seth Lugo signed a multi-year extension with the Kansas City Royals. Lugo, one of the most coveted arms ahead of the deadline, is now off the market — leaving the Yankees scrambling for alternatives.

New York’s top need has never been at shortstop or the outfield. It’s been the mound — and that desperation has grown by the day. Since June 1, the Yankees’ pitching staff has posted a 4.48 ERA, marred by meltdowns from Marcus Stroman and Will Warren, and prolonged injury setbacks to both Luis Gil and Gerrit Cole.

With the July 31 trade deadline looming and the Yankees trailing the Blue Jays by more than five games in the AL East, Brian Cashman needs to pivot quickly. Lugo may be staying in Kansas City, but here are three arms the Yankees can still target:

3. Zach Eflin — Orioles

One of the more intriguing buy-low candidates on the market, Zach Eflin hasn’t replicated the success he saw in 2024 — but that’s exactly what makes him attractive for a team like New York.

Despite posting a 5.78 ERA in 2025, Eflin’s underlying metrics suggest there’s room for optimism. He ranks in the 81st percentile for chase rate and is in the top 3% of the league in walk rate. He won’t overpower hitters, but he can eat innings and limit self-inflicted damage — two traits the Yankees badly need right now.

Plus, with Baltimore fading fast in the standings (47–58 and last in the AL East), they’ll likely be sellers at the deadline. A short-term project with upside? That’s right in Cashman’s wheelhouse.

2. Sandy Alcántara — Marlins

The 2022 NL Cy Young winner is a long shot, but a worthy gamble.

Sandy Alcántara has had a rough go in his return from Tommy John surgery, with a bloated 6.66 ERA and a negative WAR. Still, there are glimmers of a return to form. His most recent outing featured seven shutout innings, and over his last two starts, opposing hitters are swinging at 73% of his two-strike pitches — second highest in MLB during that span.

At 29 years old, Alcántara still has long-term value. If his velocity and command continue to trend upward, New York could be the perfect landing spot for a bounce-back stretch. He’s a risk — but one worth considering.

1. Mitch Keller — Pirates

No, it’s not Paul Skenes, but it’s the next best thing.

Mitch Keller may have a 4–10 record, but don’t get it twisted. He owns a 3.53 ERA on the season, and he’s been red-hot in July with a 2.10 ERA this month. Armed with a six-pitch mix and one of the league’s best fastball run values, Keller offers exactly the kind of stability the Yankees crave.

The Pirates — dead last in the NL Central — might finally bite on a rebuild-friendly package, especially if it includes young talent like Will Warren or Oswald Peraza. New York gets a dependable starter, Pittsburgh gets future value, and Skenes gets more reasons to request a trade. Everyone wins... sort of.

The Yankees can’t afford to stand pat. Their rotation is unraveling outside of Carlos Rodon and Max Fried, and Gerrit Cole’s return remains uncertain. Whether it's Eflin, Alcántara, Keller, or another under-the-radar name, the trade deadline clock is ticking — and New York is running out of time.