3 trade targets the Yankees should avoid like the plague

The New York Yankees know they need to improve their roster if they want to end the franchise's lengthy World Series title drought. Finding a new starting third baseman seems like a must for GM Brian Cashman and his staff. Adding multiple arms to the pitching staff would also be advisable for a staff that's struggled with consistency heading into the All Star break.

None of that means the front office should be acting with desperation. Adding the wrong player could damage what's been a pretty harmonious clubhouse under affable manager Aaron Boone. Team chemistry is a real thing in the Bronx and Cashman cannot afford to screw that up at the trade deadline.

More importantly, the Yankees cannot afford to add a player who is not capable of helping improve their chances of winning a postseason series. This is not a team that can be satisfied with improving their probable regular season win total in a trade. Cashman should not engage in trade discussions on any player who can't help this team win games in October.

In short, the Yankees need to pay as much attention to avoiding the wrong addition as they are to making the right one. Avoiding these three potential trade targets is crucial to New York's success down the stretch.

1. Bryan Reynolds

The Yankees are not being connected with trades to outfielders at the moment but Brian Reynolds is a player who they've coveted in the past. The Pirates are nowhere near playoff contention this season and seem to finally be open to moving the speedy outfielder.

The problem with Reynolds is that Pittsburgh has waited too long to make him available via trade. He's in the midst of the worst season of his career, as evidenced by his WAR of -0.8. There's no guarantee he'll even be an average player again as he enters his 30s.

There might be a time willing to gamble on Reynolds returning to his All-Star ways but the Yankees should not be the team to take that risk. His substantial salary does not fit into the team's new payroll structure and outfield isn't a position of need. The Yankees should not circle back on Reynolds at this stage of his career.

2. Isiah Kiner-Falefa

In sharp contrast to Reynolds, Isiah Kiner-Falefa is a Pirate who is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career. That sets the versatile infielder up as an intriguing trade targets for teams looking for help ahead of the deadline.

In theory, the Yankees might see Kiner-Falefa as someone who can provide them more production at shortstop than Anthony Volpe. The problem with that idea is that Kiner-Falefa doesn't possess enough upside to justify the prospect capital Pittsburgh will require to land him. The Yankees need to keep their powder dry at shortstop to focus on other positions.

Kiner-Falefa's defensive weakness would also undo a lot of the good work Cashman and company have done to upgrade their infield gloves. He's a player who can help someone down the stretch but New York is not the right landing spot for the veteran infielder.

3. Nick Martinez

Nick Martinez makes this list of trade targets to avoid as one of a grab bag of mediocre starting pitchers that will likely be moved in the coming weeks. The problem with Martinez is that he's strictly a rental who is making over $21 million this season in Cincinnati.

He's been a reasonably reliable starter for the Reds this year but he doesn't project to be a difference-maker in the postseason. The Yankees should be aiming higher than just landing an innings-eater that can help their rotation limp into the postseason.

The only caveat here is if the Reds are willing to give Martinez away for free because of his massive salary. That might be enough to change the Yankees' thinking but he still should not be anything more than a backup plan. Cashman's shopping list should feature starters who can slot in behind Max Fried and Carlos Rodon in their playoff rotation.

That might turn into an expensive shopping list for Cashman but the Yankees have a legitimate chance to win it all this season if they can land multiple difference-makers at the deadline. Martinez just does not fall into that category.