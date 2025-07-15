3 trades the Mariners must make to win the deadline after Raleigh's historic night

Seattle Mariners fans are riding a high after Cal Raleigh's historic Home Run Derby win on Monday night. Big Dumper became the first catcher ever to win the event after mashing 18 in the final round to top Junior Caminero.

This, frankly, was the high point of the Mariners season so far, slightly beating out their sweep of the Tigers just before the All-Star break.

Why let the momentum die? Cal Raleigh is posting a historically good season and the Mariners are likely to be in a tight AL Wild Card race and potentially a tight AL West race (that's wishful thinking) in the next three months. Here's a three-step process the front office can follow to fully maximize their roster and a monumental season from Raleigh at, and behind, the dish.

Step 1: Mariners need to bring Eugenio Suárez home

Okay, I'll admit it; Eugenio Suárez is from Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, not Seattle, Washington. In fact, Geno has spent much more time in MLB not playing for the Mariners than he has playing for the Mariners.

But in my brain — and the brain of many other M's fans — his spiritual home is T-Mobile Park, and as one of the biggest names on the trade block this season at a position of need for the M's, it's only right to add a Seattle cult hero back into the mix for the homestretch.

Suárez should still be a Mariner — if I talk about the trade that sent him to Arizona too much I'll send myself into a fury — but what's done is done. Thankfully, in this case, what's done can be undone.

The current Diamondbacks third baseman is mashing at a career-best rate in 2025 with an OPS+ of 142 and 31 home runs in 95 games. He's in the final year of his contract so Seattle shouldn't have to give up a haul to get him. But Geno is a hot commodity and the Diamondbacks will surely at least ask for a top 10-ish prospect from the M's very deep farm system — which currently has nine guys in MLB.com's Top 100.

If it comes down to it, I think Jerry DiPoto would be willing to part with one of the Top 100 guys for Geno's services. You gotta give talent to get talent, and third basemen of this caliber aren't up for grabs too often.

Step 2: Shore up first base and DH with Ryan O'Hearn

I am a Luke Raley enjoyer, for the record. I'm confident he'll heat up in the second half (currently posting an OPS of .703) but O'Hearn adds extra depth at first base and, perhaps more importantly, gives the M's a consistent and powerful designated hitter they can play every night.

O'Hearn has struggled against lefties (.608 OPS) but he brings enough pop overall and there isn't a perfect hitter out there this deadline, so the M's shouldn't think twice and make the ball to an Orioles team that might be willing to sell.

Step 3: Call the Twins about Griffin Jax

Andrés Muñoz is a top-level closer, Matt Brash is having the best season of his career and Carlos Vargas has developed into a reliable high-leverage arm. Even Gabe Speier and Trent Thornton can be called on relatively often. The Mariners' bullpen isn't shot, but one extra arm is how this team can take its reliever unit to truly elite status.

Despite one scorching hot stretch earlier in the year, the Minnesota Twins are a pretty average baseball team. Griffin Jax, the team's setup man, has been mentioned in trade talks leading up to the deadline and he could be a perfect candidate to add some extra heat.

Jax is just one of multiple potential relief pitchers who the Mariners could target; but he might provide the best value without Seattle having to give up a super valuable prospect. If they go after Ryan Helsley or Mason Miller, say, the required package might be a little steep to spend especially if they make the other two trades above (which they're going to, as I know Jerry reads FanSided.)

Step 4: Win the World Series

This is the only rational next step in the process.