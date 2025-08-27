3 Yankees not named Anthony Volpe who need to improve down the stretch

Anthony Volpe's struggles at shortstop have become the lightening rod that all New York Yankee fans are focusing on to explain the team's struggles since the All-Star break. While Volpe has been a drag on the team's offense and defense, there are several teammates who also need to pick up their play if New York is going to make a meaningful postseason run.

None of this is designed to make excuses for Volpe. He's been a below average performer for the better part of the season. Manager Aaron Boone has gone to great lengths to back the young infielder in public, but he can't shield him forever. If Volpe does not play better over the next few weeks it could cost him his long-term place with the franchise.

This list is intended to highlight several other players who deserve more blame than they are receiving at the moment. Each has the potential to drastically improve the Yankees' chances of being a real factor in October. Fans should keep a close eye on their respective performances over the coming weeks.

1. Austin Wells

Many Yankees fans believed catcher Austin Wells was ready for a breakout campaign in 2025. Instead, he's joined Volpe as another one of the team's young infielders who has struggled to play like an average MLB regular this season.

Wells has continued to be an underrated defender, but his lack of offensive production has been a major drag on Boone's lineup. His struggles at the plate have been so severe that Ben Rice has started to take away his playing time despite being the inferior defensive catcher.

Questions about Wells' level of focus have also popped up after baserunning errors like the one in video blow. His mind does not seem to be in a good place when his teammates need him most. He's shown a little more pop in the last week that the Yankees hope indicate he's coming out of his lengthy slump.

Trevor Story takes advantage of a sleeping Austin Wells.



pic.twitter.com/4UMfbikmRO — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) August 23, 2025

Wells isn't drawing the same level of criticism because of his steady defense. That won't be enough to keep him in pinstripes forever. Improved play from him down the stretch would do wonders for the team's postseason prospects in 2025 and his personal long-term future in the Bronx.

2. Devin Williams

Devin Williams should be thanking his lucky stars that Volpe is drawing the majority of wrath from Yankees fans this year. Otherwise he would be public enemy No. 1 at Yankee Stadium.

It's not an exaggeration to say that Williams was one of the most dominant relievers in baseball before being traded to the Yankees. He finished his 2024 campaign with a miniscule 1.25 ERA. This year he's posted an ERA of just over 5 in pinstripes which explains why he's lost his closer role to Luke Weaver on two separate occasions.

The Yankees still see glimpses of brilliance from Williams but he's now being deployed in low-pressure situations in an effort to boost his confidence. The chances of him seeing a high-leverage spot in the postseason seem to be decreasing by the day.

In truth, Williams is likely pitching for his next contract down the stretch at this point in the season. An electric posteason run is the only thing that might earn him a new contract with his current club. That's a major letdown for a pitcher who was supposed to be an All-Star closer for the next several years.

3. Camilo Doval

Trading for Camilo Doval was supposed to give Boone and his coaching staff another setup man to deploy with legitimate swing-and-miss stuff. Unfortunately, he's been a negative for the bullpen since arriving just ahead of the trade deadline.

Doval's ERA in pinstripes is an ugly 6.48 in his 10 appearances with the club. He's been a downgrade over the uninspiring relief options he was acquired to replace. Like Williams, his future with the Yankees is already in jeopardy. His one saving grace is that he still has multiple years of team control left before he hits free agency.

None of that will matter if Doval doesn't find a way to get hitters out before the postseason arrives. Failing to do so might see him left off the playoff roster altogether. He possesses the stuff that teams covet from their late-inning options but he needs to show better command to get quality hitters out.

As it stands, Doval is the beneficiary of Williams' struggles in the 'pen. He may start hearing boos if he doesn't pick up his production in his next handful of outings. He can't hide behind his teammate forever. Doval needs to step into the spotlight and play better if he wants his team to enjoy a lengthy playoff run.