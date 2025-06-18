3 Yankees players most to blame for team's historic offensive slump

Twenty-nine straight innings. That’s how long the New York Yankees have gone without scoring a run. A team once blasted for its early-season use of “Torpedo Bats” — after exploding for the most runs ever across an opening series — now finds itself desperately searching for production up and down the lineup.

This kind of offensive drought is something the Yankees haven’t experienced in nearly a decade. After sweeping the Kansas City Royals, New York has now dropped five straight games. They haven’t put a single run on the board since last Saturday, leaving fans scratching their heads and asking the same question:

Why?

Tuesday night’s 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels only added salt to the wound. Not only are the Yankees at risk of dropping the series, they’re flirting with losing something more critical: confidence. And while manager Aaron Boone continues to offer the media empty clichés, the spotlight is turning toward the players.

Here are three Yankees who need to take accountability.

3. OF Aaron Judge

It was inevitable that Aaron Judge’s historic pace at the plate would cool off — just not this drastically, and not this soon. Judge has appeared in all five of the Yankees' recent losses, going just 2-for-19 (.105 AVG). His only moment of note? A solo home run in the ninth inning of last Friday’s loss to Boston.

Since then, the Captain has struck out 12 times in 19 plate appearances, gone 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position and seen his average drop from .390 to .372. While still one of the league’s most feared hitters, this cold stretch has made opposing pitchers far less intimidated.

With Giancarlo Stanton trying to return to form and Cody Bellinger contributing inconsistently, the pressure is mounting on Judge. The opportunities are there — now it’s on him to execute.

2. C Austin Wells

Other than having a signature burrito named after him at Yankee Stadium, Austin Wells hasn’t done much to earn attention — especially not at the plate. In four of the Yankees’ last five games, Wells is just 1-for-14 (.071 AVG).

Though it may come as a surprise, Wells’ average has technically improved over the past month. Still, the numbers are far from encouraging. With the Yankees reluctant to give backup catcher J.C. Escarra more reps, Wells has to prove he's worth keeping in the lineup — and worth finishing games. Right now, he’s not doing either.

1. SS Anthony Volpe

If there’s one player the Yankees can’t afford to lose, it’s Anthony Volpe, given his athleticism on the bases and in the field. And yet, the more he plays, the more it feels like they’re losing him.

Volpe has gone hitless in his last 11 at-bats, all coming during the team’s current scoreless stretch. Over the last five games, he’s 3-for-18 with just one RBI — which came in the late stages of Saturday’s loss.

His batting average has remained steady, but the dips in on-base percentage (OBP) and OPS are a growing concern. Volpe doesn’t need to carry the offense, but he does need to be the spark — the unexpected contributor who comes through when stars aren’t producing.

It’s easy to point fingers during a losing streak. But when a team like the Yankees goes 29 innings without scoring, accountability isn’t optional — it’s necessary. These three players aren’t the only ones responsible, but they’re in the spotlight for a reason.