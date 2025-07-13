3 Yankees prospects who should be untouchable at the MLB trade deadline

GM Brian Cashman has made it clear that the New York Yankees will be buyers ahead of this season's trade deadline. That will require the organization to part with some valuable prospects in exchange to improve manager Aaron Boone's current major league roster.

The key for the Yankees will be to make sure they do not part with prospects who can be key pieces of the team's long-term future. Cashman has been correctly criticized for prospect-hugging in the past, but holding on to potential premium starters is a wise course of action for any franchise. The challenge for New York's front office will be to determine which prospects can be offloaded without turning any future stars.

The Yankees need to make some big moves ahead of the deadline but trading any of the following three prospects would be a big mistake. Cashman should hold on to these prospects no matter what.

George Lombard Jr., SS

It's hardly a revelation that New York should hold on to their consensus No. 1 prospect. Trading a 20-year-old capable of turning into an All-Star shortstop is almost never a good idea.

Lombard Jr's recent performance in the Futures Game only cemented his status as one of the top prospects in baseball. He showed out with a walk, steal and double in the high-profile affair. Add in an impressive showing in the field and he appears to be a prospect destined for stardom.

Yankees top prospect @georgelombardjr showed out in the All-Star Futures Game yesterday with a walk, steal, and double! 🤩#RepBX | @NYYPlayerDev pic.twitter.com/kyNIQoTStx — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 13, 2025

Perhaps things would be different if Anthony Volpe had cemented himself as an All-Star at shortstop but his struggles this season might open the door for Lombard Jr. to take his spot in the near future. The Yankees would prefer to see Lombard Jr. and Volpe play together but that's a question to resolve in a future season.

The good news for New York fans is that Lombard Jr. doesn't appear to be going anywhere in the coming weeks. The only way he will move is if a generational star shakes lose in the coming weeks.

Cam Schlittler, RHP

Cam Schlittler is not an elite prospect but he's a pitcher capable of helping the Yankees right now. That's a valuable skill for a franchise that desperately needs to add more pitching ahead of the deadline.

Even if Schlittler doesn't maintain his spot in Boone's starting rotation he can help soak up innings out of the bullpen. It's possible that his high velocity fastball might even be best served as a reliever over the long haul.

The Yankees are going to receive calls on Schlittler over the coming weeks but they cannot afford to offload any arms who might be able to give them a boost down the stretch. There might be a time where the team deems him to be surplus to requirements but this is not the right time for New York to part with a live arm.

Ben Hess, RHP

The Yankees need to add starting pitching at the deadline but they cannot afford to sacrifice their best starting pitcher prospect to make that happen. That's why Ben Hess needs to be untouchable in trade talks.

Hess doesn't necessarily project as a long-term ace but he has the talent to be a No. 2 or No. 3 option for New York once he makes it up to the majors. Scouts should be excited to see how his 6-foot-5 frame fills out as he continues to make his way through the team's minor league system.

Some fans might see the idea of hanging on to Hess at all costs as a classic example of Cashman's overly conservative approach to prospects. It's true that he is not a classic elite prospect but the organization's lack of pitching depth makes keeping him in the fold a crucial priority or the Yankees at the deadline.