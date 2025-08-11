It’s Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, and the New York Yankees are in quite the peculiar spot heading into the final stretch of the regular season. Currently holding the third American League Wild Card spot and 2.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox, New York can’t seem to get its head on straight — no matter how good or bad they perform.

The blame can be thrown onto multiple players. Whether it’s Anthony Volpe and his 15 errors or Devin Williams’ constant tendency to blow games in high-leverage scenarios, fans are starting to put brown paper bags over their heads in embarrassment of a franchise that went to the World Series less than one year ago.

The month of August will be a true test of which direction New York wants to head — choosing to develop younger players if the season becomes too far out of reach, or making a last-minute push to gain ground in the Wild Card race. In a hypothetical world where the Yankees fail to play their best brand of baseball — despite Aaron Boone believing it’s “right in front of us” — these four members of the roster could be playing their last few weeks in pinstripes.

3. Austin Slater – Best of luck in your future endeavors

Never forget the day when the New York Yankees traded their No. 18 overall prospect for outfielder Austin Slater — just to play three games.

Slater never truly got his opportunity to shine given the Yankees’ already crowded outfield, making just one start before pinch-hitting in two games. He was originally scouted as someone who could perform well against left-handed pitchers and had the versatility to play all three outfield positions.

Unfortunately, a hamstring injury expected to keep him out for 4–6 weeks has effectively ended his 2025 regular season. There’s no sense in keeping him around if Boone is already committed to an outfield of Grisham, Bellinger, Domínguez and Judge when he makes his inevitable return — and even then, deciding on a consistent lineup has been a challenge in itself.

Safe to say, waiving Slater should be within reach, potentially to bring in additional bullpen or starting pitching help.

2. Devin Williams – This one shouldn’t have to be explained

There’s nothing about Williams that Yankees fans don’t already know. He’s allowed more runs this season than in his last three combined, is posting the worst ERA of his career and has consistently blown opportunities anytime he’s been put into the game.

Sunday afternoon’s outing against the Houston Astros proved what Aaron Boone should’ve done all season long: Place him in low-leverage situations with everything to gain and nothing to lose. Three hitters, three strikeouts, and zero earned runs — that’s the expectation he was supposed to meet throughout the year.

Instead, Williams’ chance to get himself back on track seems far behind him. Fans actively boo whenever he comes out of the bullpen, bracing for the same mistakes they’ve seen time and again. Perhaps switching to a big-market team after years with the Brewers was a factor. Maybe it’s the idea of having to shave his beard every single day.

Regardless, Williams should be gone sooner rather than later — because why keep putting someone in situations you know they can’t handle?

1. Aaron Boone – Cashman puts his foot down

It’s rare for a team still in the playoff hunt to fire its manager just days before the postseason begins. If you ask Denver Nuggets fans why they fired Michael Malone just nine games before the playoffs, they probably couldn’t give you a clear answer.

In a rare yet very real possibility, Brian Cashman could put his foot down and end the chaos that has become the New York Yankees. Aside from the disastrous 2023 regular season, Boone might not be able to recover from this year given the damage. Just one year after winning the American League and making it to the World Series, the Yankees are playing a brand of baseball fans barely recognize.

Whether it’s Boone’s inconsistent lineups, questionable pitching decisions or lack of accountability, fans have seen and heard enough. No matter the midseason changes — or even offseason ones — Boone always seems to find creative ways to make matters worse. The Yankees simply won’t succeed as long as Boone is around, and deep down, Brian Cashman knows it’s true.